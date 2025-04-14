ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

5 Simple Steps for Preventing Falls

Sponsored by: Saint Peter’s University Hospital “Falls are a common risk for those with Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and other neurological conditions. These conditions can affect balance, coordination, and reaction time,…

Beasley Media NJ
Woman tripping on rug.
AndreyPopov

Sponsored by: Saint Peter's University Hospital

“Falls are a common risk for those with Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and other neurological conditions. These conditions can affect balance, coordination, and reaction time, increasing the likelihood of a fall,” said Bonnie Saunders, PT, DPT, MPA, manager, Physical Rehabilitation Services at Saint Peter’s Health and Wellness Center. “However, small changes can make a big difference in preventing injuries and maintaining independence.”

5 Steps to Reduce Your Fall Risk
1 - Declutter Your Space – Keep hallways clear of cords, loose rugs, and objects that could cause tripping. Arrange furniture to create wide paths that are easy to navigate.

2 - Watch Your Step – Use handrails on stairs and be mindful of uneven surfaces, curbs, and slippery floors. If necessary, consider using a cane or walker for added stability.

3 - Brighten Your Home – Poor lighting can make obstacles harder to see. Use brighter bulbs in living areas, install motion-sensor lights in hallways and stairwells, and place nightlights in bedrooms and bathrooms to reduce the risk of falls at night.

4 - Improve Your Balance – Strength training can help maintain muscle support, reducing the risk of stumbling.

5 - Maintain Your Health – Some medications can cause dizziness or drowsiness, increasing the risk of falls. Review prescriptions with your physicians and schedule regular vision and hearing exams.

A physical therapist can assess your balance, strength, and mobility to create a personalized fall prevention plan. They can also recommend assistive devices, home modifications, and exercises to improve stability.

If you’re concerned about your risk of falling or that of a loved one, ask your primary care or family practice physician for a referral to a physical therapist. To schedule a visit with a physician near you, visit SPPANJ.com or saintpetershcs.com/familyhealthcenter.

Once a referral is obtained, schedule an appointment with a physical therapist at Saint Peter’s Health and Wellness Center in Somerset by visiting saintpetershcs.com/hwc or at Saint Peter’s Family Health Center in New Brunswick by visiting saintpetershcs.com/familyhealthcenter.

Saint Peters
Beasley Media NJWriter
Related Stories
Tropical Fruit
Saint Peter'sTasty Recipe: Tropical Fruits FantasiaBeasley Media NJ
Pharmacy
Saint Peter'sSaint Peter’s Healthcare System Announces Plan to Open First Specialty PharmacyBeasley Media NJ
Woman doing plank.
Saint Peter'sCreating An Exercise ProgramBeasley Media NJ
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect