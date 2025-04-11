New Jersey Devils vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

NEWARK, NJ – APRIL 2: Michael Bunting #8 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Luke Hughes #43 of the New Jersey Devils skate for the puck during the first period at the Prudential Center on April 2, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils should be especially glad that they're hosting, not visiting, the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. tonight. Any season-capping occasion for Sidney Crosby on home ice is a scenario in which the old master can score a hat trick, boosted by inspired teammates, and a desire to please hometown fans. Pittsburgh is more apt to coast through a meaningless road game ... though they've still got Sid the Kid.

Can the Devils take advantage, and put a better game under their belt before the playoffs turn the pressure up? It's been a see-saw for New Jersey's skaters since the season's momentum began to fade in February. Just when the Devils looked to get the mojo back with three wins in a row, Tuesday's disaster against the Boston Bruins got the cycle of hand-wringing started again. New Jersey goaltender Jacob Markstrom didn't just have one of his worst outings, but one of the NHL's worst performances of the year.

New Jersey lost to Pittsburgh 7-3 last time tonight's opponents met on Mar. 15. Is Las Vegas being too optimistic about the Devils, to be giving away one-to-one Puck Line odds on tonight's home team?

Spread

Devils -1.5 (+133)

Penguins +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline

Devils -191

Penguins +170

Total

Over 6 (+100)

Under 6 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New Jersey Devils vs Pittsburgh Penguins Betting Trends

The New Jersey Devils are 3-8 ATS in the last 11 games.

Pittsburgh is 2-9 in the last 11 games against New Jersey.

The total has gone over in five of Pittsburgh's last six games on the road.

The total has gone over in seven of Pittsburgh's last eight Eastern Conference games.

New Jersey Devils vs Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

None

Pittsburgh Penguins

Left winger Matt Nieto is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Center Blake Lizotte is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Center Philip Tomasino is day-to-day with a concussion.

Right winger Rutger McGroarty is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

New Jersey Devils vs Pittsburgh Penguins Predictions and Picks

It has also been an emotional 48 hours for the Devils. New Jersey clinched its postseason bid against the Carolina Hurricanes late this week, only to learn of a passing that left the organization in stages of grief, the untimely death of the club's Stanley Cup champion GM Ray Shero at age 62.

Make no mistake, the news leaves an impression on New Jersey's skaters of the present day. Jesper Bratt tells Sam Kasan of the New Jersey Devils' official website, "(Shero) was probably the biggest reason why I'm wearing the Devils jersey today ... He was the one that believed in me."