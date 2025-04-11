Nets vs Timberwolves Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on April 03, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets look to bounce back after a 133-109 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Nets are 26-54 and sit 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. While Brooklyn is out of playoff contention, they can still play spoiler for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who will either be in the play-in tournament or the playoffs. Lately, the Nets have been losing more often than not, with their few wins coming against below-average teams.

Minnesota is 47-33 and holds the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. The Timberwolves currently occupy the second play-in tournament spot but could still move up a few positions thanks to head-to-head tiebreakers, though they'll need help with just two games remaining. Minnesota has won four of their last five games, and their scoring has been trending upward.

Spread

Nets +20 (-115)

Timberwolves -19.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Nets +1100

Timberwolves -2350

Total

OVER 216.5 (-105)

UNDER 216.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nets vs Timberwolves Betting Trends

Brooklyn is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Brooklyn's last 7 games.

Brooklyn is 5-15 SU in their last 20 games.

Minnesota are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games.

Minnesota are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Minnesota's last 5 games at home.

Nets vs Timberwolves Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Day'Ron Sharpe, C - Out

Cameron Johnson, SF - Out

D'Angelo Russell, G - Out

Noah Clowney, F - Out

Cam Thomas, SG - Out

Minnesota Timberwolves

None

Nets vs Timberwolves Predictions and Picks

The Nets take on the Timberwolves in this Eastern vs Western Conference matchup. Brooklyn is 3-7 in its last ten games and 14-26 on the road. The Nets are 2-3 in their last five road games, all of which were close. They rank as the second-worst offensive team in the league and are slightly below average defensively.

In the loss to the Hawks, Brooklyn scored just 14 points in the first quarter and quickly fell behind by 19. The defense allowed 30+ points in all four quarters. The Nets shot only 40% from the field but did manage to make 22 threes. They'll look to start stronger and play more efficient defense, especially in the paint.

The Timberwolves are 7-3 in their last ten games and 23-16 at home. With two games left, they need both and are fortunate to be facing below-average opponents. Minnesota will aim to avoid complacency and bring a playoff-level effort from the opening tip. Just eight days ago, they beat Brooklyn on the road 105-90. However, since that game, their defense has shown signs of slipping.

In their last outing, Minnesota earned a big road win, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 141-125. After a close first half, the Timberwolves exploded for 52 points in the third quarter. They shot 55% from the field and made 20 threes. Both teams had a fair number of turnovers, but one dominant run sealed the game. Anthony Edwards led the way with 44 points.

Best Bet: Minnesota Spread