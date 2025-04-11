Nets vs Timberwolves Odds, Spread, and Total
The Brooklyn Nets look to bounce back after a 133-109 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Nets are 26-54 and sit 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. While Brooklyn…
The Nets are 26-54 and sit 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. While Brooklyn is out of playoff contention, they can still play spoiler for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who will either be in the play-in tournament or the playoffs. Lately, the Nets have been losing more often than not, with their few wins coming against below-average teams.
Minnesota is 47-33 and holds the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. The Timberwolves currently occupy the second play-in tournament spot but could still move up a few positions thanks to head-to-head tiebreakers, though they'll need help with just two games remaining. Minnesota has won four of their last five games, and their scoring has been trending upward.
Spread
- Nets +20 (-115)
- Timberwolves -19.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Nets +1100
- Timberwolves -2350
Total
- OVER 216.5 (-105)
- UNDER 216.5 (-110)
*The above data was collected on April 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Nets vs Timberwolves Betting Trends
- Brooklyn is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games.
- The total has gone OVER in 6 of Brooklyn's last 7 games.
- Brooklyn is 5-15 SU in their last 20 games.
- Minnesota are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games.
- Minnesota are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games.
- The total has gone OVER in 5 of Minnesota's last 5 games at home.
Nets vs Timberwolves Injury Reports
Brooklyn Nets
- Day'Ron Sharpe, C - Out
- Cameron Johnson, SF - Out
- D'Angelo Russell, G - Out
- Noah Clowney, F - Out
- Cam Thomas, SG - Out
Minnesota Timberwolves
- None
Nets vs Timberwolves Predictions and Picks
The Nets take on the Timberwolves in this Eastern vs Western Conference matchup. Brooklyn is 3-7 in its last ten games and 14-26 on the road. The Nets are 2-3 in their last five road games, all of which were close. They rank as the second-worst offensive team in the league and are slightly below average defensively.
In the loss to the Hawks, Brooklyn scored just 14 points in the first quarter and quickly fell behind by 19. The defense allowed 30+ points in all four quarters. The Nets shot only 40% from the field but did manage to make 22 threes. They'll look to start stronger and play more efficient defense, especially in the paint.
The Timberwolves are 7-3 in their last ten games and 23-16 at home. With two games left, they need both and are fortunate to be facing below-average opponents. Minnesota will aim to avoid complacency and bring a playoff-level effort from the opening tip. Just eight days ago, they beat Brooklyn on the road 105-90. However, since that game, their defense has shown signs of slipping.
In their last outing, Minnesota earned a big road win, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 141-125. After a close first half, the Timberwolves exploded for 52 points in the third quarter. They shot 55% from the field and made 20 threes. Both teams had a fair number of turnovers, but one dominant run sealed the game. Anthony Edwards led the way with 44 points.
Best Bet: Minnesota Spread
Both teams played yesterday, and the Nets couldn't slow down the Hawks' offense, so it's unlikely they'll be able to contain a Timberwolves squad that just dropped 141 points against a tough Grizzlies team. Minnesota is back home and looking to get some early scoring runs going. The offense is confident, and while both teams will try to generate defensive stops, the Timberwolves are in a stronger position to control the tempo.