Jets Players Praise Rodgers’ Leadership Despite Brief Time on Field

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 05: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood spoke about Aaron Rodgers' impact on the team. Despite playing just minutes in 2024 and watching from the sidelines during a five-win season, the QB left a lasting mark on his teammates.

"Aaron Rodgers was a great person, a great player obviously. He taught everybody in this building a lot, just during the two years he was here. I can say he helped create a standard for myself, and those other guys on offense," said Sherwood

Bad luck struck in his first game when an Achilles tear ended his season. Year two brought more struggles as wins proved hard to find. The poor results cost head coach Robert Saleh his job.

Sherwood pointed to the QB's lasting influence. "He really, basically, left a mark on all of us. He taught us all so much in a short span of time that we can all carry the rest of our lives, the rest of our football careers. So, he meant a lot to us, I'll say that."

Unlike his own start in Green Bay, where Brett Favre kept his distance, Rodgers made time to teach the next generation. His methods came from lessons learned as a young player watching from the bench.

Critics questioned his commitment when he skipped team events for trips. But his old teammate James Jones backed him up, noting how he stayed in touch with his pass-catchers.