Giants vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 09: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees points against the Detroit Tigers during the bottom of the seventh inning at Comerica Park on April 09, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants look to make it two wins in a row and start their ten-game road trip on a high note.

The Giants are 9-3, sitting second in the NL West and holding the second-best record in MLB. San Francisco has pulled off a mix of walk-off wins and comeback victories. Their starting pitching has been excellent, and the defense has stepped up in key moments during close games.

The New York Yankees are 7-5, leading the AL East and tied for the third-best record in the American League. Even with Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list, the Yankees' offense has had its share of slugfest performances. However, they'll be looking for more consistency and quality starting from their rotation.

Spread

Giants +1.5 (-175)

Yankees -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline

Giants +117

Yankees -127

Total

OVER 8 (-105)

UNDER 8 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Giants vs Yankees Betting Trends

San Francisco is 8-2 SU in their last 10 games.

San Francisco is 1-9 SU in their last 10 games against NY Yankees.

San Francisco is 5-1 SU in their last 6 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of NY Yankees' last 5 games at home.

NY Yankees are 6-3 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the National League.

NY Yankees are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the National League West Division.

Giants vs Yankees Injury Reports

San Francisco Giants

Nate Furman, 2B - Day-to-day

Tom Murphy, C - 60-day il

Alexander Suarez, CF - Day-to-day

Jerar Encarnacion, RF - 10-day il

Maui Ahuna, SS - Out

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu, 3B - 10-day il

Brennen Davis, CF - Day-to-day

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - 10-day il

Giants vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

The Giants face the Yankees in this interleague matchup. San Francisco ranks ninth in runs scored and fifth in quality starts. Wilmer Flores leads the team with five home runs and 14 RBIs. The Giants are coming off a series loss to the Cincinnati Reds, dropping two shutout games before mounting a five-run comeback win in the finale. They'll be looking to get their bats going consistently again.

Robbie Ray will take the mound for the Giants. He's 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA. So far this season, Ray typically pitches five to six innings, allowing just a few hits. However, walks can be an issue at times, and he's prone to giving up the long ball.

The Yankees boast one of the best offenses in the league: second in runs scored, third in batting average, and first in slugging percentage. Aaron Judge leads the team with six home runs and 20 RBIs. New York is coming off a series loss to the Detroit Tigers, where their bats went cold in two of the games, including one shutout. They did win the finale 4-3 and will look to regain their offensive rhythm at home.