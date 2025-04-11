Cavaliers vs Knicks Odds, Spread, and Total

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 02: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks shoots over Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Rocket Arena on April 02, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 124-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to bounce back after a narrow 114-112 road loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Cleveland is 63-17, holding the best record in the Eastern Conference and the second-best record in the NBA. With the top seed already secured and just two games left in the regular season, the Cavs will focus on fine-tuning their defense, especially with three of their last four games being decided by close margins.

The New York Knicks are 50-30 and currently sit third in the Eastern Conference. They've lost two straight and are aiming to get their offense back on track. New York is close to clinching the third seed and, while a potential rematch with Cleveland wouldn't happen until the second round or Eastern Conference Finals, this game offers a chance to make some final adjustments before the playoffs.

Spread

Cavaliers +8 (-110)

Knicks -7 (-115)

Moneyline

Cavaliers +235

Knicks -265

Total

OVER 226.5 (-110)

UNDER 227 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cavaliers vs Knicks Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland's last 5 games.

Cleveland is 7-3 SU in their last 10 games.

Cleveland is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against New York.

New York is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of New York's last 11 games against Cleveland.

New York is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games at home.

Cavaliers vs Knicks Injury Reports

Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus, SG - Day-to-day

Evan Mobley, PF - Day-to-day

Donovan Mitchell, SG Day-to-day

Darius Garland, PG Day-to-day

New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson, C - Day-to-day

Josh Hart, SG - Day-to-day

OG Anunoby, SF - Day-to-day

Ariel Hukporti, C - Out

Cavaliers vs Knicks Predictions and Picks

The Cavaliers battle the Knicks in this Eastern Conference showdown. Cleveland is 7-3 in their last ten games and, with the top seed locked up, has little left to play for in the regular season, aside from potentially disrupting the Knicks' playoff seeding. The Cavs lead the league in scoring and rank second in three-point shooting. They're also a solid defensive team.

In that loss to the Pacers, every quarter was closely contested except the second, where Cleveland outscored Indiana 33-24. The Cavs shot 43% from the field and made 17 threes. They didn't get to the free-throw line much and ultimately lost due to slightly lower shooting efficiency. De'Andre Hunter posted a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

New York is 6-4 in their last ten games and 27-13 at home. They've been alternating wins and losses and recently fell to Cleveland nine days ago, 124-105. Since then, their play on both ends has been inconsistent. The Knicks are ninth in scoring but rank near the bottom in threes made.

In their last game, the Knicks lost to the Detroit Pistons on the road, 115-106. The game was tied heading into the fourth quarter, but New York was outscored 30-21. The Knicks shot 46% from the field and hit 11 threes, but both teams struggled with turnovers. New York ultimately lost due to Detroit shooting nearly 60% from the field. The Knicks need to tighten their defense and execute better in the fourth quarter.

Best Bet: Under