Sam Rosen and JD Reunion Highlights Rangers Loss

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 22: New York Rangers play-by-play announcer Sam Rosen is honored in a retirement ceremony before the game between the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on March 22, 2025 in New York City.

It's the end of an era for fans of the New York Rangers, and also the end of a rough season.

Amid this disappointing 2024-25 campaign for the Blue Shirts, Wednesday night's contest against the Philadelphia Flyers was also the final time legendary Rangers broadcaster Sam Rosen and "JD", John Davidson called a game together.

While the game wasn't on MSG, it was broadcast nationally on TNT, it was still a moment long time Rangers fans could cherish.

Rosen, a Hall of Fame broadcaster who has been at the mic of Rangers hockey since 1984 is retiring at the end of the season, which is coming up April 17. For 40-plus seasons Rosen's pipes have been at the forefront of some huge moments in Rangers hockey, and even coined the phrase ... "It's a powerplay goal."

For 20 of those season, Rosen had the call with Davidson on MSG. Davidson is now in the front office in Columbus after a stint in the Rangers front office.

Let's look back at a memorable night.

As for the game itself, the Rangers lost a wild one at the Garden 8-5. Nine combined goals were scored in the third period, with Philadelphia scoring six of them. After J.T. Miller gave the Blue Shirts a 4-3 with a shot off the wrist at the 13 minute mark of the third period, Philly would score five goals in a matter of 11 minutes, including a pair of empty netters.

DEVILS CLINCH PLAYOFF SPOT

As a result of the Rangers loss to Philadelphia, the New Jersey Devils stamped their ticket to the playoffs, and will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the opening round.