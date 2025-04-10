ContestsEvents
Sam Rosen and JD Reunion Highlights Rangers Loss

Michael Cohen
Sam Rosen Waves to Rangers fans.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 22: New York Rangers play-by-play announcer Sam Rosen is honored in a retirement ceremony before the game between the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on March 22, 2025 in New York City.

 (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

It's the end of an era for fans of the New York Rangers, and also the end of a rough season.

Amid this disappointing 2024-25 campaign for the Blue Shirts, Wednesday night's contest against the Philadelphia Flyers was also the final time legendary Rangers broadcaster Sam Rosen and "JD", John Davidson called a game together.

While the game wasn't on MSG, it was broadcast nationally on TNT, it was still a moment long time Rangers fans could cherish.

Rosen, a Hall of Fame broadcaster who has been at the mic of Rangers hockey since 1984 is retiring at the end of the season, which is coming up April 17. For 40-plus seasons Rosen's pipes have been at the forefront of some huge moments in Rangers hockey, and even coined the phrase ... "It's a powerplay goal."

For 20 of those season, Rosen had the call with Davidson on MSG. Davidson is now in the front office in Columbus after a stint in the Rangers front office.

Let's look back at a memorable night.

As for the game itself, the Rangers lost a wild one at the Garden 8-5. Nine combined goals were scored in the third period, with Philadelphia scoring six of them. After J.T. Miller gave the Blue Shirts a 4-3 with a shot off the wrist at the 13 minute mark of the third period, Philly would score five goals in a matter of 11 minutes, including a pair of empty netters.

DEVILS CLINCH PLAYOFF SPOT

As a result of the Rangers loss to Philadelphia, the New Jersey Devils stamped their ticket to the playoffs, and will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the opening round.

It's been rough sledding of late for the Devs who have really struggled in the second half of the year. Since starting out 24-11-3, the Devils are 17-19-4. New Jersey is 2-2 this year against Carolina.

Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
