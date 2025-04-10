New York Islanders vs New York Rangers: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 03: The New York Rangers play against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on March 03, 2025 in New York City. The Rangers shut out the Islanders 4-0. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Big Apple will not bite into the NHL playoffs this year. The New York Rangers have played their way out of the Wild Card race with a downturn, just as Montreal roars further past the Rangers and just about every other hopeful in the Eastern Conference via a mighty win streak that could last past Easter. For the New York Islanders, there was no severe slump but no hot streak of the Isles' own when it was needed. The Rangers and Isles will meet for a "consolation game" with a rivalry theme tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Rangers and Islanders haven't faced off since Feb. 25 at UBS Arena, in a contest that turned lopsided quickly. GK Ilya Sorokin of the Isles was badly outplayed by his old Russian league rival Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers, to the point where Sorokin was pulled after surrendering five goals on just 11 shots. The spectacle didn't remind New Yorkers of the Glen Hanlon and Billy Smith netminding duels of yesteryear, but it fits a pattern of the Islanders taking one-sided defeats to the Rangers in the rivalry series.

Defense was a problem for the Islanders again on Tuesday when the Nashville Predators beat the visiting Isles 7-6 in OT. Sorokin's shaky performances in goal have gotten a reaction from sportsbooks as of midweek. In fact, the Isles are favored over the Rangers.

Spread

Islanders -1.5 (+200)

Rangers +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline

Islanders -124

Rangers +110

Total

OVER 5.5 (-120)

UNDER 6 (-118)

*The above data was collected on April 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Islanders vs New York Rangers Betting Trends

The Rangers have beaten the Islanders three straight times.

The Islanders are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in nine of the NY Islanders' last 11 games.

New York Islanders vs New York Rangers Injury Reports

New York Islanders

None

New York Rangers

Defenseman K'Andre Miller is day-to-day with an illness.

New York Islanders vs New York Rangers Predictions and Picks

Fans of the New York Rangers are especially upset about the 2024-25 season, recapping the blown leads and poor third periods that ruined the Rangers' chance to make the postseason. Of course, there weren't many leads to be blown over the last two games, as Artemi Panarin's forward corps could barely muster a single goal in consecutive losses.

The New York Rangers fan blog Forever Blue Shirts even used a dreaded "S"-word to describe this year's team. "At the slightest sign of adversity, this current Rangers team folds. They don't have a single win after trailing by multiple goals. They've allowed multiple goals in less than two minutes 23 times ... these Rangers are soft."