Knicks vs Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
The New York Knicks look to bounce back after an overtime loss at home to the Boston Celtics. The Knicks are 50-29 and currently hold the third seed in the…
The New York Knicks look to bounce back after an overtime loss at home to the Boston Celtics.
The Knicks are 50-29 and currently hold the third seed in the Eastern Conference. They have a chance to clinch that spot with a win over the Detroit Pistons, a team they're likely to face in the First Round of the playoffs. New York is playing well on both ends of the floor and has gone 5-2 in its last seven games, with both losses coming against the top two teams in the conference.
The Pistons are 43-36 and sit in the sixth seed. They still have a shot at the fifth seed, but they would need to win their final three games and hope the Milwaukee Bucks lose all three of theirs. Detroit has dropped two games in a row, with inconsistent play on both offense and defense.
Spread
- Knicks +3.5 (-105)
- Pistons -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks +140
- Pistons -160
Total
- OVER 228.5 (-110)
- UNDER 228.5 (-110)
*The above data was collected on April 10, 2025 and may have changed since writing.
Knicks vs Pistons Betting Trends
- New York is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New York's last 6 games.
- New York is 5-2 SU in their last 7 games.
- Detroit is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.
- Detroit is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.
- The total has gone OVER in 5 of Detroit's last 6 games against New York.
Knicks vs Pistons Injury Reports
New York Knicks
- Mitchell Robinson, C - Out
- OG Anunoby, SF - Out
- Josh Hart, SG - Out
- Ariel Hukporti, C - Out
Detroit Pistons
- Cade Cunningham, PG - Day-today, probable for game
- Isaiah Stewart, C - Day-to-day, questionable for game
- Tobias Harris, F - Out, probable for game
- Jaden Ivey, PG - Out
Knicks vs Pistons Predictions and Picks
The Knicks battle the Pistons in this Eastern Conference matchup. New York is 7-3 in its last ten games and 23-16 on the road. The Knicks' scoring has been trending upward. They rank ninth in the league in scoring, with Jalen Brunson leading the team in both points and assists per game.
In that overtime game against the Celtics, it was a close first half. Boston pulled away slightly in the third quarter, but the Knicks finished strong to force overtime. New York shot 47% from the field but lost the battle from beyond the arc by eight made threes and was outscored by ten at the free-throw line. They performed well in rebounding and points in the paint. Karl-Anthony Towns posted a double-double with 34 points and 14 rebounds.
The Pistons are 5-5 in their last ten games and 21-18 at home. This will be the third game of a four-game homestand for Detroit. The first two featured a defensive loss and a high-scoring defeat. Detroit's scoring has been trending downward. The Pistons rank 11th in scoring and are the better three-point shooting team in this matchup.
In their last game, Detroit lost to the Sacramento Kings 127-117. The Pistons had a strong first half offensively, but both sides of the ball struggled in the second half. Detroit shot 47% from the field and made 13 threes. They took care of the ball and did well getting to the free-throw line but ultimately lost due to giving up too many second-chance opportunities and slightly less efficient shooting.