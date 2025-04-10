Knicks vs Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 07: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks heads for the net as Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons defends in the second half at Madison Square Garden on December 07, 2024 in New York City. The Detroit Pistons defeated the New York Knicks 120-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks look to bounce back after an overtime loss at home to the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks are 50-29 and currently hold the third seed in the Eastern Conference. They have a chance to clinch that spot with a win over the Detroit Pistons, a team they're likely to face in the First Round of the playoffs. New York is playing well on both ends of the floor and has gone 5-2 in its last seven games, with both losses coming against the top two teams in the conference.

The Pistons are 43-36 and sit in the sixth seed. They still have a shot at the fifth seed, but they would need to win their final three games and hope the Milwaukee Bucks lose all three of theirs. Detroit has dropped two games in a row, with inconsistent play on both offense and defense.

Spread

Knicks +3.5 (-105)

Pistons -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Knicks +140

Pistons -160

Total

OVER 228.5 (-110)

UNDER 228.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 10 , 2025 and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Pistons Betting Trends

New York is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New York's last 6 games.

New York is 5-2 SU in their last 7 games.

Detroit is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

Detroit is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Detroit's last 6 games against New York.

Knicks vs Pistons Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson, C - Out

OG Anunoby, SF - Out

Josh Hart, SG - Out

Ariel Hukporti, C - Out

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham, PG - Day-today, probable for game

Isaiah Stewart, C - Day-to-day, questionable for game

Tobias Harris, F - Out, probable for game

Jaden Ivey, PG - Out

Knicks vs Pistons Predictions and Picks

The Knicks battle the Pistons in this Eastern Conference matchup. New York is 7-3 in its last ten games and 23-16 on the road. The Knicks' scoring has been trending upward. They rank ninth in the league in scoring, with Jalen Brunson leading the team in both points and assists per game.

In that overtime game against the Celtics, it was a close first half. Boston pulled away slightly in the third quarter, but the Knicks finished strong to force overtime. New York shot 47% from the field but lost the battle from beyond the arc by eight made threes and was outscored by ten at the free-throw line. They performed well in rebounding and points in the paint. Karl-Anthony Towns posted a double-double with 34 points and 14 rebounds.

The Pistons are 5-5 in their last ten games and 21-18 at home. This will be the third game of a four-game homestand for Detroit. The first two featured a defensive loss and a high-scoring defeat. Detroit's scoring has been trending downward. The Pistons rank 11th in scoring and are the better three-point shooting team in this matchup.