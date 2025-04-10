HBO Max’s ‘Hard Knocks’ Exposes New York Giants’ Offseason Missteps, Earns Emmy Nod

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 09: Owner John Mara of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium on January 09, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Emmy-nominated "Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants" on HBO Max puts a spotlight on the breakdown of talks with star runner Saquon Barkley. The cameras caught it all.

Inside the walls of Giants HQ, cameras rolled as the team planned for their milestone 100th year. In a striking moment, John Mara spoke his mind to GM Joe Schoen. "I will have a hard time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia... I've been around enough players... he's the most popular player we have by far," said Mara to OutKick.

The move backfired. Barkley switched sides to the Eagles, where he tore up the field with 2,005 yards and scored 15 times. His stellar play earned him Pro Bowl honors. Meanwhile, the Giants made waves by giving QB Daniel Jones $81 million, only to cut him mid-season.

The show stands among tough competition. It faces off against "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" from Netflix, ABC and ESPN+'s "Full Court Press," Apple TV+'s "Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend," and Prime Video's "The Money Game."