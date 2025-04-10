Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 16: Maxwell Lewis #27 of the Brooklyn Nets goes to the basket while defended by Georges Niang #20 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at Barclays Center on March 16, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks will continue their road trip when they take on the Brooklyn Nets tonight. While the Nets have officially been eliminated from postseason contention, the Hawks still have the chance to improve their standing, potentially netting the seventh seed with a strong end to the season.

While it is unlikely that this postseason will yield a deep run for the Hawks, they have plenty to be optimistic about. First-overall pick Zaccharie Risacher has quietly come on strong at the end of the season, looking the part of a lottery draft pick as Atlanta's season winds down. Shooting guard Dyson Daniels is having a career season in his first campaign with the Hawks, boosting some confidence in the supporting cast around star guard Trae Young.

Meanwhile, the Nets do not have quite as strong of a young cohort, and they certainly do not have anyone who can match the star power of Young. It has been another lost season for Brooklyn as the organization tries to pull off yet another rebuild, this time led by forward Cameron Johnson and guard D'Angelo Russell, both of whom will miss this contest.

Spread

Hawks -13 (-110)

Nets +13 (-105)

Moneyline

Hawks -800

Nets +580

Totals

Over 230.5 (-110)

Under 231 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hawks vs Nets Betting Trends

The Hawks are 21-18 ATS on the road.

The Hawks are 19-22 ATS after a loss.

The over is 21-8 in games in which the Hawks are favored.

The Nets are 37-29-1 ATS as underdogs.

The Nets are 26-21-1 ATS on one day of rest.

The under is 15-10 in games immediately following a Brooklyn win.

Hawks vs Nets Injury Reports

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young, PG - Day-to-Day.

Brooklyn Nets

D'Angelo Russell, G - Out.

Cameron Johnson, F - Out.

Day'Ron Sharpe, C - Out.

Hawks vs Nets Predictions and Picks

Matt Lowrimore of SportyTrader writes, "This is likely a must-win for the Hawks as they want to maintain the 8th seed or move up to the 7th seed ahead of next week's East Play-In tournament. Despite their losing record, Atlanta is the fifth-highest-scoring team in the NBA, averaging 118 points per game. However, the Hawks rank 27th in the NBA defensively, allowing an average of 119.9 points per game. The Nets are the complete opposite, with an offense that ranks last in the league and a defense that ranks 10th. Still, with what is at stake for the Hawks, expect them to push the pace to make this a high-scoring game. In return, we should expect the Nets to do their fair share of scoring, as the Hawks have not proven they can consistently play good defense. Further, both meetings between the Hawks and Nets went well over the total; therefore, our Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks prediction is over 226.5."