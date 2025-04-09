Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Liam Hicks #34 of the Miami Marlins connects on his first inning two run base hit against the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins will wrap up their series against the New York Mets in Citi Field this afternoon. The Mets have defended their home field well, notching two straight victories against their divisional rivals, setting themselves up to score their second straight series sweep.

Despite both teams deploying the bottom of their rotations, this is shaping up to be a battle of two of the hotter pitchers in the league. Miami's Max Meyer is slated to continue an excellent start to his 2025 season in what should be his toughest matchup to date. In his first trip to the mound, Meyer held the Pittsburgh Pirates to one earned run in nearly six innings, while posting only slightly worse numbers against the Atlanta Braves the next time out. A similar showing against the Mets would likely prevent Miami from being swept for the first time this season.

Shockingly, New York's fifth starter has been even better than Meyer. Tylor Megill has made two trips to the bump, allowing only one run throughout 10 innings of work. Opposing batters are only hitting .111 against the righty, making him one of the most effective starters in the entire MLB through the early going. It helps that the Marlins are not exactly an intimidating opponent for starting pitchers, at least at this point in the season.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-113)

Mets -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Marlins +200

Mets -220

Totals

Over 7 (-107)

Under 7 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Mets Betting Trends

The Marlins are 6-5 ATS this season.

The Marlins are 1-3 ATS as road underdogs this year.

The over is 4-3 in games in which the Marlins face an NL East opponent.

The Mets are 3-2 ATS as home favorites.

The Mets are 3-2 ATS against NL East opponents.

The over is 3-2 in New York's games against NL East opponents.

Marlins vs Mets Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Jesus Sanchez, RF — Out.

Connor Norby, 3B — Out.

Declan Cronin, RP — Out.

Andrew Nardi, RP — Out.

New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez, C — Out.

Jeff McNeil, 2B — Out.

Luis Torrens, C — Day-to-Day.

Ronny Mauricio, INF — Out.

Marlins vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Bryan Logan of ClutchPoints writes, "Tylor Megill has been great this year. He has given up just one run over two starts this year. The Marlins do not have a ton of experience against Tylor Megill. Nick Fortes is one for five with a home run, while Matt Mervis is two for two with a home run. Still, while the Marlins have had some success in limited at-bats against Tylor Megill, the Mets have had even more success against Max Meyer. In 12 at-bats, they have six hits, with a walk. Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor are both one-for-two with a home run. Meanwhile, Mark Vientos has a double and an RBI against Meyer. Heading into Tuesday, the Mets had won five straight games and have won three of four against the Marlins so far this year. They will get another win in this one."