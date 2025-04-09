Mets’ McNeil Tries Out MLB-Approved Torpedo Bat While Recovering From Injury

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: Jeff McNeil #1 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Citi Field on June 28, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City.

While working through a right oblique strain, Mets infielder Jeff McNeil started testing MLB's new torpedo bats during practice sessions.

"Add Jeff McNeil to the list of those experimenting with torpedo bats. He got a shipment last week and has been using them in batting practice as he rehabs from an oblique strain. He said he isn't sure if he'll use them in games," reported Tim Healey to Newsday.

The 32-year-old hasn't stepped onto the field since March 13. His return might happen soon, according to Manager Carlos Mendoza's latest update.

These special bats shift the sweet spot nearer to where players grip them. By moving the weight distribution, players can swing with more speed and control.

Stats suggest this change could boost McNeil's game. His contact skills shine with a 27.7% squared-up rate and a low 17.5% whiff rate, ranking in baseball's top tiers. Yet his 3.1% barrel rate sits near the bottom, showing room for growth.

McNeil isn't alone in trying the new equipment. His teammate Francisco Lindor switched to the torpedo bat during spring training and stuck with it. Pete Alonso can't wait to test it out, too.

The Yankees showed what these bats can do when they smashed nine home runs in one game. Their young star, Anthony Volpe, gained nearly 2 mph in bat speed after making the switch.