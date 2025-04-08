New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Totals
The New Orleans Pelicans will meet the Brooklyn Nets in a contest of two teams that do not have a whole lot to play for. The Pelicans have endured another…
The New Orleans Pelicans will meet the Brooklyn Nets in a contest of two teams that do not have a whole lot to play for. The Pelicans have endured another season marred by injuries to their star players, including Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray. Meanwhile, the Nets marched through another year of sticking around the Eastern Conference's cellar as the rebuild continues.
A look at the New Orleans roster reads more like a Euroleague team than an NBA one. Without Williamson, Murray, forward Herb Jones, and shooting guard CJ McCollum, there is not much talent on the depth chart. Point guard Jose Alvarado has been one of the few bright spots of the season, putting up surprisingly good numbers on the offensive end while maintaining his status as a defensive pest.
Despite more active talent than the Pelicans, the Nets have struggled far more than New Orleans in the recent going. Since February 24, Brooklyn has won a grand total of four games. Mercifully, the Nets have a chance to put some wins together thanks to this game against the Pelicans and a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks immediately after.
Spread
- Pelicans +3 (-110)
- Nets -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pelicans +125
- Nets -140
Totals
- Over 213.5 (-110)
- Under 214.5 (-110)
*The above data was collected on April 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Pelicans vs Nets Betting Trends
- The Pelicans are 13-15 ATS against Eastern Conference opponents.
- The Pelicans are 24-31-1 ATS after a loss.
- The over is 23-16 in New Orleans' road games.
- The Nets are 16-13 ATS against Western Conference opponents.
- The Nets are 16-22 ATS at home.
- The over is 17-12 in Brooklyn's games against Western Conference opponents.
Pelicans vs Nets Injury Reports
New Orleans Pelicans
- Jose Alvarado, G - Day-to-Day.
- Jordan Hawkins, G - Out.
- Kelly Olynyk, F - Day-to-Day.
Brooklyn Nets
- D'Angelo Russell, G - Out.
- Cameron Johnson, F - Out.
- Keon Johnson, G - Out.
- Day'Ron Sharp, C - Out.
Pelicans vs Nets Predictions and Picks
Matt Lowrimore of SportyTrader writes "This is a hard game to call because both of these teams have been so bad throughout the season. However, the Pelicans look to have the advantage based on the fact that they have been covering the spread in the majority of their games recently. New Orleans just narrowly lost to a very good Milwaukee Bucks team, while Brooklyn lost by double-digits to a very bad Toronto Raptors team. The Nets are 2-8 in their last 10 games, so even though the Pelicans are only slightly better at 3-7 over their last 10 games, they are playing at a higher level and have been able to keep games closer. For that reason, our Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction is New Orleans Pelicans +2."
Even with the laundry list of injuries, it is a bit of a surprise to see New Orleans as an underdog. The Nets will be without two of their best players, Cameron Johnson and D'Angelo Russell, and they have only been remotely competitive in games against the bottom-feeders of the NBA. The Pelicans fall under that category, but expecting the Nets to win and cover is too much of an ask. The New Orleans spread is the best pick on the board.