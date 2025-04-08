New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 19: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles against Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center on March 19, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans will meet the Brooklyn Nets in a contest of two teams that do not have a whole lot to play for. The Pelicans have endured another season marred by injuries to their star players, including Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray. Meanwhile, the Nets marched through another year of sticking around the Eastern Conference's cellar as the rebuild continues.

A look at the New Orleans roster reads more like a Euroleague team than an NBA one. Without Williamson, Murray, forward Herb Jones, and shooting guard CJ McCollum, there is not much talent on the depth chart. Point guard Jose Alvarado has been one of the few bright spots of the season, putting up surprisingly good numbers on the offensive end while maintaining his status as a defensive pest.

Despite more active talent than the Pelicans, the Nets have struggled far more than New Orleans in the recent going. Since February 24, Brooklyn has won a grand total of four games. Mercifully, the Nets have a chance to put some wins together thanks to this game against the Pelicans and a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks immediately after.

Spread

Pelicans +3 (-110)

Nets -3 (-110)

Moneyline

Pelicans +125

Nets -140

Totals

Over 213.5 (-110)

Under 214.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pelicans vs Nets Betting Trends

The Pelicans are 13-15 ATS against Eastern Conference opponents.

The Pelicans are 24-31-1 ATS after a loss.

The over is 23-16 in New Orleans' road games.

The Nets are 16-13 ATS against Western Conference opponents.

The Nets are 16-22 ATS at home.

The over is 17-12 in Brooklyn's games against Western Conference opponents.

Pelicans vs Nets Injury Reports

New Orleans Pelicans

Jose Alvarado, G - Day-to-Day.

Jordan Hawkins, G - Out.

Kelly Olynyk, F - Day-to-Day.

Brooklyn Nets

D'Angelo Russell, G - Out.

Cameron Johnson, F - Out.

Keon Johnson, G - Out.

Day'Ron Sharp, C - Out.

Pelicans vs Nets Predictions and Picks

Matt Lowrimore of SportyTrader writes "This is a hard game to call because both of these teams have been so bad throughout the season. However, the Pelicans look to have the advantage based on the fact that they have been covering the spread in the majority of their games recently. New Orleans just narrowly lost to a very good Milwaukee Bucks team, while Brooklyn lost by double-digits to a very bad Toronto Raptors team. The Nets are 2-8 in their last 10 games, so even though the Pelicans are only slightly better at 3-7 over their last 10 games, they are playing at a higher level and have been able to keep games closer. For that reason, our Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction is New Orleans Pelicans +2."