Islanders vs Predators Odds, Spreads, and Total

ELMONT, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Alexander Romanov #28 of the New York Islanders skates against the Nashville Predators at UBS Arena on April 06, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The New York Islanders look to make it three wins in a row.

The Islanders are 34-32-10 and sit fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They've won two straight and will likely need to win out to catch the Montreal Canadiens for the final wild card spot. During this short winning streak, the defense has allowed just one goal in each game, and the offense is trending upward.

Nashville is 27-42-8 and seventh in the Central Division. The Predators have lost six straight games and are on track to finish as the third-worst team in the Western Conference. In four of those six losses, Nashville managed to score only one goal, though several of the matchups came against tough opponents.

Spread

Islanders -1.5 (+220)

Predators +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline

Islanders -119

Predators +106

Total

OVER 5.5 (-108)

UNDER 5.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Predators Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 8 of NY Islanders' last 11 games.

NY Islanders are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games.

NY Islanders are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games against Nashville.

Nashville is 0-6 SU in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Nashville's last 7 games at home.

Nashville is 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against NY Islanders.

Islanders vs. Predators Injury Reports

New York Islanders

Anthony Duclair, LW - Out

Nashville Predators

Colton Sissons, C - Out

Jonathan Marchessault, RW - Day-to-day

Islanders vs Predators Predictions and Picks

The Islanders battle the Predators in this Eastern vs. Western Conference matchup. New York is 4-4-2 in their last ten games and has a -21 goal differential. Before their current two-game winning streak, the Islanders had lost six straight, most of them by two goals or more. Their special teams play ranks near the bottom of the league, and they're 25th in goals scored.

In their last game, New York beat the Washington Capitals 4-1. The Islanders jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period, gave up the historic Alexander Ovechkin goal that passed Wayne Gretzky for most all-time, and then refocused to earn an impressive win. They were outshot 29-22 but did well in faceoffs and had more hits.

The Predators are 2-8 in their last ten games and have a -60 goal differential. While Nashville's defense has been improving, the offense continues to struggle. The Predators' power play and goals against rank in the lower tier of the league, though their penalty kill is a bright spot, ranked ninth. Filip Forsberg leads the team in goals, assists, and points.

In their last game, Nashville lost at home to the Canadiens 2-1. The Predators had a good chance to play spoiler against Montreal but came up short. They outshot the Canadiens 37-17 and went 0 for 4 on the power play. Nashville will aim to bring that same level of effort against a desperate Islanders squad.

Best Bet: Under