Giants Set Up Pre-Draft Meeting With Oklahoma State Running Back Ollie Gordon

STILLWATER, OK – OCTOBER 28: Running back Ollie Gordon II #0 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys sprints for a 75-yard touchdown against defensive back Kalen Carroll #21 and safety Kendal Daniels #5 of the Cincinnati Bearcats in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Gordon had 271 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Oklahoma State won 45-13.

The New York Giants will meet with Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon as part of their top-30 pre-draft visits, per Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 226 pounds, Gordon led the nation in rushing with 1,732 yards in 2023. The standout back smashed his way to 21 ground scores while adding 330 yards and a touchdown through the air.

"When he gets going downhill, he becomes a battering ram, slamming through tackles and adding tough yards after contact," wrote Lance Zierlein to NFL.com. "He's good in the screen game and could improve his protection in time."

His stats dropped in 2024, 880 yards with 13 scores. Most draft experts see him as a mid-round pick this spring.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., picked in round five last season, sits atop the Giants' depth chart. The team might pair him with Gordon to create a strong rushing attack.

History shows teams often pick players who visit before the draft. As the Giants build their draft board, they keep meeting prospects who catch their eye.

Gordon runs like Brian Robinson Jr. of Washington, both big backs who can move. His pass-catching skills make him a solid pick for teams wanting a complete back in rounds two or three.