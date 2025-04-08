Bruins vs Devils Odds, Spreads, and Total
The Boston Bruins look to bounce back after losing to the Buffalo Sabres 6-3. Boston is 31-38-9 and last in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have the second-worst goal differential…
Boston is 31-38-9 and last in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have the second-worst goal differential in the conference at -54. It's been a rough few weeks for Boston, as they recently had a 10-game losing streak. The struggles have been a mix of not scoring enough and suffering some blowout losses.
The New Jersey Devils are 41-29-7 and third in the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have won three games in a row and are likely to stay in third place in the division. During this winning streak, both the New Jersey offense and defense have been trending upward, and they have the fourth-best goal differential in the conference at +30.
Spread
- Bruins +1.5 (-125)
- Devils -1.5 (+110)
Moneyline
- Bruins +216
- Devils -245
Total
- Over 5.5 (+101)
- Under 5.5 (-117)
*The above data was collected on April 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Bruins vs Devils Betting Trends
- The total has gone over in five of Boston's last seven games.
- Boston is 1-11 SU in their last 12 games.
- Boston is 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against New Jersey.
- New Jersey is 4-1 SU in their last five games.
- The total has gone under in four of New Jersey's last six games at home.
- New Jersey is 6-2 SU in their last eight games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference.
Bruins vs Devils Injury Reports
Boston Bruins
- Mark Kastelic, C — Out
- Charlie McAvoy D — Injured Reserve
New Jersey Devils
- None
Bruins vs Devils Predictions and Picks
The Bruins battle the Devils in this Atlantic versus Metropolitan matchup. Boston is 1-8-1 in their last 10 games and is tied for the worst record in the conference. With four games left in the season, they are basically playing for draft positioning. The Bruins rank near the bottom of the league in special teams and goals against.
In their game against the Sabres, Boston led 2-0 after the first period but gave up the lead twice in the second and then lost 3-0 in the third period. The Bruins were outshot 37-20 and went 1-for-1 on the power play. While Boston did well with blocking shots, it wasn't enough. The Bruins will look to maintain the lead better and get more consistent zone time.
The Devils are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games and want to keep the winning momentum going all the way into the postseason. New Jersey is in the top five in special teams play, fourth in goals against, and the offense is middle of the pack. Jesper Bratt leads the team in assists and points.
In their last game, New Jersey shut out the New York Rangers 4-0. It was a scoreless first period, but the Devils scored two goals in the second and third periods. New Jersey was outshot 26-16 and went 1-for-2 on the power play. Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves, and the Devils made the most of their limited scoring chances.
Best Bet: New Jersey Spread
The Bruins' offense is struggling, and even when they have a good start to a game, they find a way to lose. The Devils are tuning up for the playoffs and playing well on both sides of the puck. Although the Bruins have been successful head-to-head against the Devils, these teams are currently heading in different directions, and the Devils should secure a solid defensive win.