Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – FEBRUARY 23: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks takes a shot against Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics will head to enemy territory to face the New York Knicks in a battle of two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. It is a potential playoff preview, guaranteeing a competitive matchup that features some of the best players in the NBA.

The Celtics will enter this game as one of the hottest, and somehow most overlooked, teams in the league. Head coach Joe Mazzulla's team has won 16 of its last 18 games, utilizing great star power and a depth of roster that is unmatched throughout the NBA to rack up quality wins against the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Knicks will provide another difficult test for a Boston roster that is ready for the postseason.

While the Celtics are already in their groove, the Knicks will likely undergo some growing pains before the end of the regular season. Star guard Jalen Brunson missed nearly a month of action thanks to an ankle injury. Reincorporating him into a lineup that played excellent basketball in his absence will take a bit of adjusting. A matchup with the Celtics should act as a good barometer as New York prepares to face three Eastern Conference teams in their final four matchups.

Spread

Celtics +1.5 (-115)

Knicks -1 (-115)

Moneyline

Celtics +100

Knicks -120

Totals

Over 221.5 (-115)

Under 222 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Celtics vs Knicks Betting Trends

The Celtics are 21-18-1 ATS when they play an opponent on equal rest.

The Celtics are 19-16-1 ATS when they are road favorites.

The under is 25-14 in Boston's road games.

The Knicks are 20-18-1 ATS as the home team.

The Knicks are 5-10 ATS as underdogs.

The over is 3-0 when the Knicks are home underdogs.

Celtics vs Knicks Injury Reports

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum, F — Day-to-Day.

Kristaps Porzingis, C — Day-to-Day.

New York Knicks

No injuries of note.

Celtics vs Knicks Predictions and Picks

Bosin Akinpelu of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Celtics have won 11 of their last 12 games, while the Knicks have won five of their last six games. Boston has the edge here because they're shooting the ball well, making over 48% of their shots in their last three games. They do a good job of finding the open man, and they rebounded the ball very well in their last three games, grabbing more than 18 offensive rebounds per game, which will give them more scoring chances. They also do a good job of protecting the ball and won't give up many easy-scoring chances. The Knicks aren't very good defensively, and they're giving up more than 110 points per game at home, so expect them to have a hard time slowing down the Celtics. Go with Boston to cover the spread."