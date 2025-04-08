2025 Somerset Patriots Begin First Homestand

The Somerset Patriots are back!

The New York Yankees Double-A affiliate opens its gates at TD Bank Ballpark for the first time this season when they play host to the Reading Fightin Phils in the Patriots home opener, Tuesday night.

Somerset will host the Phils all week with first pitch times of 6:35 tonight, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Saturday's game will start at 6:05, and Sunday at 1:05. Fans will enjoy an Opening night ceremony on Tuesday; Fireworks on Friday night, and kids can meet Bluey on Sunday.

About the 2025 Patriots

Somerset enters the series with a record of 1-2, following a rough weekend up in Hartford against the Yard Goats.

The Patriots dropped the season opener on Friday 5-4, as the Yard Goats stormed back with three-runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie it, and won it in the bottom of the ninth on a solo homer by Kyle Karros.

Somerset responded the next day with a 6-2 victory to even the records up at 1-1. Rafael Flores went deep in the seventh inning on a night where he finished with three hits and a pair of RBI. Spencer Jones had a pair of hits, a RBI and a run scored.

The Patriots would drop the finale of the series on Sunday by a score of 16-5.

Flores has been the standout performer of the early season, recording a pair of homers and five RBI and a .385 average in the three-game series. Veteran Max Burt and Jake Gatewood each had three RBI a piece in the series.

Of course Yankees third overall ranked prospect Spencer Jones marks his return for a second straight season in Somerset.

On the mound, Clark Schmidt made a rehab start on Saturday, tossing three-and-a-third shutout innings, allowing only one hit, while striking out seven Yard Goats.

Who to Watch from the Phils?

Phillies number two prospect, shortstop Aiden Miller is a player to watch this week. Miller was once considered one of the top high school prospects of the 2023 draft class, and worked his way to Double-A last season. In his four years in the Phillies system, Miller is a .266 hitter with 12 homers and 63 RBI.

