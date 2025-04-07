PFL Sets $20M Prize Pool for Tournament Finals Across Atlantic City, Charlotte, & Hollywood

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBER 19: Zafar Mohsen kicks Husein Kadimagomaev during the Featherweight fight between Husein Kadimagomaev and Zafar Mohsen as part of the PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants card at Kingdom Arena on October 19, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The PFL plans to award $20 million at its 2025 World Tournament Finals. The matches will take place in Atlantic City, Charlotte, and Hollywood this August.

Starting August 1 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City will host the first event since 2021. Fight fans can watch welterweight and featherweight title bouts, with seats starting at $45.

"We're thrilled to bring the Professional Fighters League back to Atlantic City for the Finals of the 2025 PFL World Tournament. Atlantic City holds a special place in MMA history," said PFL officials.

Winners take home $500,000 in bonus cash on top of their fight earnings. In Atlantic City, Jason Jackson meets Logan Storley in a welterweight clash, while Movlid Khaybulaev faces Gabriel Braga for featherweight glory.

Fighters must win three times in five months to claim victory. The path starts with three-round matches, building up to five-round championship battles that test skill and stamina.

U.S. and Canadian viewers can catch the action on ESPN. International fans across 190 countries will watch through DAZN and other TV partners.

Public sales open April 17. The Atlantic City fights start at 10:00 a.m. ET, with tickets sold through Ticketmaster.