Guerrero Pact Sets Up Alonso & Mets Future

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays and Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets talk as Soto stands on first base in the eighth inning during the home opener at Citi Field on April 04, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The New York Mets defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0.

It was a heck of a weekend for the New York Mets. Not only did the Amazins sweep away the Toronto Blue Jays to extend their winning streak to four games, improving their overall record to 6-3, but they also got some clarity when it comes to the future of first base in Flushing.

Because Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not coming to the Mets in 2026. Despite Mets fans giving Guerrero a loud ovation during player introductions on Friday afternoon, under the assumption that he would sign with them come next off-season, Guerrero is staying put.

The Blue Jays and Guerrero agreed to a 14-year, $500 million deal that will make him the highest paid first baseman in baseball at close to $37 million annually.

The four-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner would have likely commanded a hefty price on the open market next winter had he failed to come to terms with Toronto. Teams like the Mets, Yankees, and Red Sox would have come calling, but instead, Guerrero did something that a lot of superstars don't do: stay.

So with Guerrero off the board, all eyes in Met-land now turn to Pete Alonso. The two sides agreed to a short-term deal that is essentially a one-year contract. Alonso can opt out of the deal at the end of the season.

So far, he's off to a good start. In nine games, Alonso leads the Mets in all key offensive categories: home runs (3); RBI (11); hits (9); and batting average (.290), just to name a few.

Alonso has carried what has been a stagnant Mets offense here in the early days of April. Juan Soto is off to a slow start, hitting only .250 with a homer and three RBI. Perhaps the pressure of living up to that $750 million deal is a bit much in the early going.

Francisco Lindor, a notoriously slow starter, is off to another mega-slow start to a season. The Mets MVP is hitting only .172 in the early going.

The bottom of the order, a major concern for the Amazins coming into the year, is living up to the worry.

Mark Vientos is hitting only .118; Jose Siri is batting only .059; Brett Baty is batting .095. Brandon Nimmo, who shouldn't be batting fifth every night is hitting .235.

It's a major concern but the Mets keep winning because 1) Alonso has been a beast in the middle of the order, and 2) the Mets pitching has been great. How great? Entering Monday, the Mets owned the best ERA in baseball at 1.91.

So it's fair to say the Mets are better off with Alonso than without him. An early look at other first-base options next year is not great. Alonso is the best of the bunch. The second best option on the free agent charts would be Max Muncy who is 35 going on 36.

So if the Mets have any intentions of keeping Alonso, perhaps with Guerrero off the board, would prove to be a harbinger of good things for Mets to push the two sides to stick together. Or it could mean that Alonso digs in, continues to produce a monster season, opts out and again pursues a deal north of $30-plus million a year.