ENTER ONLINE: George Lopez

It’s 3am, you wake up on your couch in the dark with the TV as your only source of light. Then you hear it, the cowbell followed by a drum roll as the smiling face of George Lopez appears on the screen. This is an extremely vivid memory of many Gen Z and Millennials, but George Lopez is more than just the mascot of falling asleep with the TV on and has a career that stretches back to the early 1980’s.

Getting his start in stand-up comedy in 1983, George Lopez’s popularity would slowly grow until he began working on a comedy sitcom at the urging of Sandra Bullock. After quickly being picked up by ABC, George Lopez would premiere at the end of March 2002. The show ran strong for 6 seasons before being cancelled in May of 2007.

The sitcom wasn’t George Lopez’s only foray into television. He was a commentator for HBO’s Inside the NFL for the 2003-2004 season, guest starred as the mayor of Reno, Nevada on Reno 911! and was a guest judge for America’s Got Talent in 2016. On top of these smaller roles, he also has some longer engagements, including his own late-night talk show Lopez Tonight and two other sitcoms in Saint George in 2014 and Lopez in 2016. His newest venture on TV has been Lopez vs Lopez which has been running since 2022 and features his daughter Mayan Lopez.

On the big screen, George Lopez has had parts across many audiences. From 1990 with his first part as Eddie Martinez in Ski Patrol, to Mr. Electricidad/Mr. Electric in The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D in 2005, to a recurring role as Papi in Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua series. While usually sticking to comedies, he has strayed on occasion, starring in the DC Extended Universe film Blue Beetle (2023) and the documentary Brown Is the New Green: George Lopez and the American Dream in 2007.

