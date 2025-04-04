Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets warms up during batting practice before the home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field on April 04, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays will continue their campaign against NL East opponents when they open a three-game series against the New York Mets. For the Mets, this series will serve as a much-needed homecoming after six consecutive games on the road to open the season.

Longtime Blue Jay Kevin Gausman is slated to start his second game of the season. The righty has quietly been providing high-level pitching for Toronto since the 2022 campaign, a streak he continued in his first outing of 2025. Gausman allowed only two runs and three hits over six innings of work against the Baltimore Orioles, earning a W next to his name for his troubles. A similar performance is certainly possible against the middle-of-the-pack Mets offense.

New York will have to wait until the second game of this series to call upon their ace, instead entrusting righty Tylor Megill to cross swords with Gausman. Megill's mediocre 2024 numbers did not stop him from putting together an excellent first start of 2025 against the Houston Astros, in which he allowed one run over five innings. The Blue Jays represent another solid challenge as Megill looks to establish himself in New York's rotation.

Spread

Blue Jays +1.5 (-196)

Mets -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +110

Mets -130

Totals

Over 7.5 (-105)

Under 7.5 (-114)

*The above data was collected on April 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jays vs Mets Betting Trends

The Blue Jays are 5-2 ATS this season.

The Blue Jays are 3-0 ATS against NL opponents.

The under is 3-1 in games following a Toronto victory.

The Mets are 3-3 ATS this season.

The Mets are 2-1 ATS against AL opponents.

The under is 4-2 in New York's games this season.

Blue Jays vs Mets Injury Reports

Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho, CF — Out.

Erik Swanson, RP — Out.

New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez, C — Out.

Jeff McNeil, 2B — Out.

Ronny Mauricio, INF — Out.

Blue Jays vs Mets Predictions and Picks

David Delano of Winners and Whiners writes, "Although Gausman was dominant on the road last season, this New York lineup presents some challenges for him. Starling Marte is 8-for-13 (.615) with seven RBIs, and Juan Soto is 8-for-15 (.533) with five RBIs and a home run off of Gausman in their careers. On the other side, Blue Jays hitters have struggled against Megill, batting just .206 (7-for-34) with one home run (Anthony Santander) lifetime. Megill also threw six shutout innings of one-hit baseball against Toronto last season. The Mets bullpen is also off to a terrific start, posting a 1.64 ERA (2nd in MLB) through the first six games, while Toronto's bullpen is 22nd with a 5.47 ERA. As tempting as the road dog is, the Mets are the play."