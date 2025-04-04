The Spring Strike it Rich 2025 Nationwide Contest starts on Monday, April 7th and you have 3 ways to enter: (1) mobile app entry; (2) online entry and (3) text entry.

The contest will be conducted five (5) times each weekday at 8 am, 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, and 5 pm Eastern Time from Monday, April 7, 2025, through Friday, May 9, 2025.

The station will give you a cue. Each Cue will include a unique keyword. Upon hearing the Cue word, entrants will have a fifteen-minute window to enter by mobile phone/device or online.

To enter by mobile phone/device, entrants nationwide must enter the Key Word on the station’s mobile app or by texting the Key Word to 45911.

*This is a multi-city contest.