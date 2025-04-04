ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Strike It Rich!

The Spring Strike it Rich 2025 Nationwide Contest starts on Monday, April 7th and you have 3 ways to enter: (1) mobile app entry; (2) online entry and (3) text…

Josh Faiola

The Spring Strike it Rich 2025 Nationwide Contest starts on Monday, April 7th and you have 3 ways to enter: (1) mobile app entry; (2) online entry and (3) text entry. 

The contest will be conducted five (5) times each weekday at 8 am, 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, and 5 pm Eastern Time from Monday, April 7, 2025, through Friday, May 9, 2025. 

The station will give you a cue. Each Cue will include a unique keyword. Upon hearing the Cue word, entrants will have a fifteen-minute window to enter by mobile phone/device or online.

To enter by mobile phone/device, entrants nationwide must enter the Key Word on the station’s mobile app or by texting the Key Word to 45911. 

*This is a multi-city contest.

Sponsored by:
Magyar Bank…Simply Magnificent for over 100 years.

Spring Cash Contest 2025 RulesDownload
Spring Cash Contest 2025 RulesDownload
ContestsStrike It Rich
Josh FaiolaEditor
Related Stories
Basketball Mayhem 2025
ContestsBasketball Mayhem 2025Josh Faiola
Do You Know a Teacher Who Makes Magic?
ContestsDo You Know a Teacher Who Makes Magic?Michael Bufis
Call in to the Dan Patrick Show Beginning Today for Chance to Win Basketball Tix
EntertainmentCall in to the Dan Patrick Show Beginning Today for Chance to Win Basketball TixMichael Cohen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect