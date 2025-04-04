NHL Draft Prospect Michael Misa Has Rangers Fans Buzzing Despite Long Shot Selection

BRANTFORD, CANADA – JANUARY 15: Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit sets up to take a face-off during the game between the OHL East and OHL West conferences during the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game at Brantford & District Civic Centre on January 15, 2025 in Brantford, Canada.

In a stunning OHL season, Saginaw Spirit's Michael Misa lit up the scoreboard. The captain blasted through defenses for 62 goals while setting up 72 more in just 65 games.

Scouts rank the 6'1", 185-pound center among the draft's elite talents. Mock drafts place him within the top five picks, yet the New York Rangers' chances to snag him remain murky at best.

Draft day drama looms for the Rangers. Their trade with Vancouver for J.T. Miller included a safety net, they keep their pick if it falls in the top 10. Outside that range, the pick goes to the Canucks.

At just 17, the Oakville native shows raw talent but needs time to grow stronger. His eye-popping stats match up with the draft's most gifted players, turning heads across the league.

The Rangers' final position hangs by a thread. A bad stretch could drop them into the protected range, opening up a shot at a game-changing prospect.

While talent evaluators praise Misa's skills, the deep pool of prospects makes his landing spot hard to predict. His mix of speed and scoring touch stands out, but the draft order remains fluid.

Numbers tell the story: Misa struck fear into opponents all season. He averaged two points per game, showing both scoring touch and playmaking skill.