New York Yankees vs Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: (L-R) J.C. Escarra #25 and Luke Weaver #30 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will continue their streak of NL opponents when they face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, kicking off a three-game series. These teams are headed in drastically different directions, as the Yankees have legitimate World Series hopes, while Pittsburgh will likely end up in the cellar of the NL Central once again.

Aiming to accelerate Pittsburgh's descent to the cellar is New York starter Max Fried. One of the most coveted acquisitions of the offseason, the righty started his season with a mediocre outing against another NL Central team, the Milwaukee Brewers. Fried failed to reach the five-inning mark, giving up a couple of runs in the process. This start figures to be a significantly softer trip to the mound given the ability of Pittsburgh's lineup.

The Pirates will entrust Friday's start to Mitch Keller. The longtime Pirate has never been the most consistent arm in the rotation, but he is coming off an excellent season-opening performance. Keller was responsible for six innings of one-run ball, an effort that helped the Pirates to one of their two wins of the year. Now, he will be tasked with slowing down perhaps the hottest offense in the MLB.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+105)

Pirates +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline

Yankees -164

Pirates +139

Totals

Over 7.5 (-115)

Under 7.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Yankees are 4-1 ATS as favorites.

The Yankees are 2-1 ATS when playing without rest.

The over is 4-2 in New York's games this season.

The Pirates are 1-2 ATS against AL opponents.

The Pirates are 2-5 ATS overall.

The under is 5-2 in Pittsburgh's games this season.

Yankees vs Pirates Injury Reports

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu, 3B — Out.

Giancarlo Stanton, DH — Out.

Devin Williams, CL — Out.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Spencer Horwitz, 1B — Out.

Nick Gonzales, 2B — Out.

Yankees vs Pirates Predictions and Picks

Paul Biagioli of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Pittsburgh Pirates have a scheduling advantage in this one, and may be able to jump on a tired New York team who struggled in their previous series. The Yankees lost their first two games against the Diamondbacks and will have to travel and play the next day in Pittsburgh, as the Pirates have the day off. The Pirates' rotation is strong at the top. Obviously, Skenes is a star, but Keller has been No. 2 in the rotation for the past two years and can hold his own on the mound. Keller allowed just one earned run in his first start and will fare well against this New York team that too often swings for the fences. New York struggles to produce runs without hitting homers. Keller's experience will be vital here in limiting their runs and keeping this game close. This is the Pirates' home opener, and they will grab a win in this one. Take the Pirates on the moneyline."