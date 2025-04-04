Mets Take Bold Gamble on Clay Holmes’ Transition to Starting Pitcher

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 02: Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Mets pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot park on April 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

The Mets spent $26 million to turn Clay Holmes from reliever to starter. He'll pitch first in their 2025 season.

In his first start against Houston, Holmes threw more pitches than ever: 89 total. He stayed in for almost five innings. The Astros got to him for three runs off five hits.

At 32, Holmes added fresh tricks to his pitching mix. He now throws a cutter and change-up, bringing his total pitch types to five. When needed, he can still fire his power fastball.

His first game showed little of these new pitches: just four of each kind. Baseball fans watch with interest to see what he'll throw against Miami tonight.

His past shows strong work: 311 games played with a 3.71 ERA across 337 1/3 innings. His last starts came with Pittsburgh in 2018, just four games before switching to relief.

After moving to New York in 2021, Holmes shined as the Yankees' closer. He made the All-Star team twice but lost his closing spot when his stats dropped late in 2024.

The Mets, with their massive $326.1 million payroll, rank just behind Los Angeles. Three pitchers cost more than Holmes: Sean Manaea ($25M), Frankie Montas ($17M), and Kodai Senga ($15.7M). Injuries keep Manaea and Montas off the field.

Few pitchers switch from relief to starting roles. Holmes' deal includes a 2027 choice year, matching what top closers earn these days.