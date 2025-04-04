Jets Looking at Running Back Rotation, Hall’s Future up in the Air

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 05: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets in action against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Jets plan to shake up their backfield next season. Coach Aaron Glenn wants to split time between three backs, casting doubt on Breece Hall's role as the main rusher.

"I think, mentally, he's in a good place, but I would say that we have three running backs on this team that we're going to utilize as much as possible," said Glenn to ESPN.

While Hall managed 4.6 yards each time he touched the ball in 2024, his hands proved shaky. He missed nine catches when targeted 76 times - an 11.8% failure rate. Still, he snagged 57 passes while switching between ground and air attacks.

The stats tell two stories. Hall split his 4.4-yard average evenly: 2.2 yards before getting hit, 2.2 after contact. His blockers up front struggled to clear paths all year.

Two other backs made their mark. Isaiah Davis burst through holes for 5.8 yards per rush in his brief chances. Braelon Allen showed he could both run and catch with skill.

With just one year left on his first NFL deal, Hall's spot on the team seems less certain. The shift toward rotating backs raises questions about his long-term fit.

His best stretch came as a rookie in 2022. An injury cut that season short after just seven promising games.

The NFL has changed how it values running backs. Stars at the position now face shorter peaks and steeper declines than other players.

A trade might be coming, but running backs don't bring much back in deals these days. The market has dried up for even talented runners.