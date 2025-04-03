Diamondbacks vs Yankees Odds, Spreads, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 02: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a single in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 02, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the New York Yankees 4-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Stinging from consecutive late-inning losses the past two nights, the New York Yankees try to avoid a series sweep as they host the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Yankees (3-2) have struggled late in games during this series. They relinquished a 4-2 lead in the eighth inning on Tuesday, ultimately falling 7-5 after Eugenio Suárez's grand slam. Although Wednesday's game saw the Yankees hold Arizona scoreless for the final six innings, their ninth-inning rally fell short.

The Diamondbacks (4-2) have capitalized on timely hitting and strong pitching. Zac Gallen's dominant performance on Wednesday, tying his career high with 13 strikeouts, was instrumental in Arizona's victory.

The Yankees will look to right-hander Carlos Carrasco to start tonight's finale after making a two-inning relief appearance against the Milwaukee Brewers a few days ago. The Diamondbacks send right-hander Merrill Kelly to the mound for his second start of the season. On Friday against the Chicago Cubs, Kelly gave up three hits, four walks, and a run through 5 1/3 innings.

Spread

Diamondbacks -1.5 (-183)

Yankees +1.5 (+151)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +102

Yankees -121

Total

OVER 10 (-106)

UNDER 10 (-114)

*The above data was collected on April 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Yankees were 86-87-0 against the spread in their 173 chances last season.

The Diamondbacks posted a record of 83-78-0 against the spread last season.

The Yankees and their opponents hit the over in 91 of 174 games (52.3%) with a total last season.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents hit the OVER in 94 of their 162 games (58.0%) last season.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Injury Reports

Diamondbacks

Player, position - Questionable (knee)

Blaze Alexander, SS - 10 Day IL (Oblique)

Kendall Graveman, RP - 15 Day IL (Back)

Kevin Ginkel, RP - 15 Day IL (Shoulder)

Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - 10 Day IL (Elbow)

DJ LeMahieu, 3B - 10 Day IL (Calf)

Clayton Beeter, RP - 15 Day IL (Shoulder)

Jonathan Loaisiga, RP - 15 Day IL (Elbow)

Scott Effross, RP - 15 Day IL (Hamstring)

Clarke Schmidt, SP - 15 Day IL (Rotator cuff)

JT Brubaker, SP - 60 Day IL (Ribs)

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

"The Yankees are one of the best teams in the league and will do the job in this game. Take New York to continue to thrive against a mediocre Arizona team, leading to the win. New York will do the job in this game to continue their winning ways Thursday night. Final Score Prediction, New York Yankees win 7-2." — Cameron Ross, Picks and Parlays