Yankees Lose their First Game of the Season 7-5

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 01: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees takes the field to start the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees started the year off hotter than maybe any other team has ever in the history of baseball. Leading them to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers in the team's opening series at the stadium.

Tuesday night, another National League team came into the Bronx and the Yankees had different results. The Arizona Diamondbacks were able to hand the Yankees their first loss of the season, but this loss may simply lay on the fact the Yankees were missing top closer Devin Williams who is away from the team due to the birth of his child.

The Yankees started off the game falling behind 2-0 but battled back to take a 4-2 lead by the end of the fourth inning.

Jasson Dominguez got the team going with a solo shot in the third inning. In the Bottom of the fourth Anthony Volpe hit his third homer of the year, followed by a huge error by Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor, that lead to two Yankees runs later in the inning.

The Yankees held the 4-2 lead until late in the 8th inning when Yankees Manager Aaron Boone made yet again another bullpen mistake. Mark Leiter Jr. clearly had nothing from the second he came in the game, but with the bases loaded and two outs instead of turning to Luke Weaver, Boone stayed with Leiter and Eugenio Suarez hit a grand slam to put the D-Backs ahead 7-4.

The Yankees would not recover from the slam in their next two plate appearances, but Ben Rice did stay hot with a solo homer of Diamondbacks reliever AJ Puk.