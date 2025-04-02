Wild vs Rangers Odds, Spreads, and Total

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers in goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the second period at Crypto.com Arena on March 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Wild look to bounce back after a 3-2 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Minnesota is 41-28-6 and sits fourth in the Central Division. The Wild have lost two straight games and currently hold the first wild card spot, though several teams remain just a few points behind. They have been alternating wins and losses recently, with inconsistent scoring.

New York is 35-32-7 and sits fourth in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers are currently tied with the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card spot, with eight games left to secure a playoff berth. Lately, New York has been hovering around .500, but the offense is trending upward.

Spread

Wild +1.5 (-193)

Rangers -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Wild +135

Rangers -161

Total

Over 5.5 (+105)

5.5 (+105) Under 5.5 (-125)

*The above data was collected on April 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Wild vs Rangers Betting Trends

The total has gone under in nine of Minnesota's last 13 games.

of Minnesota's last 13 games. Minnesota Wild are 1-4 SU in their last five games against the NY Rangers.

are 1-4 SU in their last games against the NY Rangers. Minnesota Wild are 1-5 SU in their last six games on the road.

games on the road. The total has gone over in four of the NY Rangers' last five games.

of the NY Rangers' last games. NY Rangers are 2-5 SU in their last seven games.

games. NY Rangers are 1-5 SU in their last six games at home.

Wild vs Rangers Injury Reports

Minnesota Wild

Declan Chisholm, D — Day-to-day.

Kirill Kaprizov, LW — Injured Reserve.

David Jiricek, D — Out.

Joel Eriksson Ek, C — Injured Reserve.

Troy Grosenick, G — Injured Reserve.

New York Rangers

Matt Rempe, C — Out.

Arthur Kaliyev, RW — Out.

Adam Edstrom, C — Injured Reserve.

Wild vs. Rangers Predictions and Picks

The Wild face the Rangers in this Western vs. Eastern Conference matchup. Minnesota is 4-4-2 in its last 10 games and looking to get its scoring back on track. The Wild rank in the lower tier for special teams play but are tied for 11th in goals-against average. Offensively, they sit in the middle of the league rankings.

In their overtime loss to the Devils, the Wild trailed 1-0 until the third period, where they managed to tie the game early and again late. Minnesota outshot New Jersey 30-28 and outhit them 25-23. The Wild went 0-for-2 on the power play but were a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. While their offense has been strong in the third period, they need to set the tone earlier in games.

The Rangers are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games and have experienced both high- and low-scoring matchups. New York ranks sixth in penalty killing but sits near the bottom of the league on the power play. Like the Wild, their offense is middle-of-the-pack.

In their last game, the Rangers dominated the last-place San Jose Sharks, winning 6-1 on the road. New York scored in every period and allowed only a late, meaningless goal in the third. Despite going 0-for-2 on the power play, they didn't need it, as they outshot San Jose 33-22 and dominated faceoffs 36-17.

Best Bet: Under