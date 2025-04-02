New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 25: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks reacts during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2025 in New York City. The Knicks won 128-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks could win, or lose, a series of upcoming games without moving from the #3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. But this Wednesday night, the standings will be secondary. It's the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers who're set to tip off with the visiting Knicks at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. That's a scenario in which the Knicks could make a statement ... if they're healthy enough to do so.

Cleveland pounded New York 142-105 in the teams' last meeting on February 21, going better than 60% from the field against the Knicks. Head coach Tom Thibodeau's lineup has outplayed Cleveland over the past week, however, taking down the Milwaukee Bucks before winning two more consecutive games by double-digits.

Cleveland fell 133-122 to the Detroit Pistons last Friday. The Cavaliers bounced back with a 127-122 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and will now go into Wednesday's game carrying a four-game lead over the second-place Boston Celtics.

Spread

Knicks +10.5 (-109)

Cavaliers -10.5 (-111)

Moneyline

Knicks +402

Cavaliers -543

Total

Over 220.5 (-111)

Under 229.5 (-109)

*The above data was collected on April 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 4-9 in their last 13 games versus the Knicks.

The New York Knicks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone over in four of New York's last five games.

The total has gone over in seven of Cleveland's last eight games.

Cleveland is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Center Karl Anthony-Towns is day-to-day with left knee soreness.

Point guard Cameron Payne is day-to-day with a right ankle sprain.

Point guard Miles McBride is day-to-day with a left groin contusion.

Small forward Pacome Dadiet is day-to-day with an illness.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point guard Ty Jerome is day-to-day with left knee soreness.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predictions and Picks

Why are the New York Knicks four-to-one underdogs? In a word, injuries. Karl Anthony-Towns has gone missing from the lineup after scoring a double-double against Portland last Sunday. With more than one point guard also sitting out, it works against the Knicks that this week's schedule is so busy. NBA odds-makers would be less skeptical of a Knicks team that was well-rested.

Carmelo Anthony has been advocating for the tired Knicks, asking Thibodeau to focus on health for the playoffs. "Jalen Brunson (won't) say he's tired but injuries will tell you that he's fatigued, that (he's) dealing with something," said Anthony on his podcast 7 PM in Brooklyn last Friday.