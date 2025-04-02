Jets Owner Ranks Last in NFLPA Survey as Team Drops to 29th Place

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 18: Owner Woody Johnson of the New York Jets walks on the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The New York Jets' Woody Johnson has once again been thrust into the spotlight of public opinion after the release of the NFL Players Association's (NFLPA) team report card, in which he ranked dead last among all NFL owners in critical areas like team facilities, team culture, and more. The Jets, who dropped from 21st to 29th in the rankings, were sharply criticized for ongoing issues with team morale and organizational commitment to success.

At a March 31 press conference, reports say Johnson dismissed the survey as "totally bogus,". But he did note the importance of communicating more to players what they need in terms of access to training facilities.

This week's report by the NFL Players Association was based on anonymous feedback gathered from players during the 2024 season and painted a grim picture of the team's internal culture. In response to ongoing dissatisfaction, the Jets made significant offseason changes, including hiring new head coach Aaron Glenn, releasing veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers after a mutually agreed-upon split, and naming Justin Fields as the new starting quarterback for the 2025 season.

As part of broader efforts to reshape the organization, the Jets offered voluntary buyouts to about 170 of their 250 employees, hoping to align the staff more closely with the team's changing culture and objectives. But critics doubt Johnson's appetite to solve chronic problems, pointing to his checkered history since he bought the team in 2000. In that time, the Jets have not qualified for the playoffs since 2010, and they have won only six playoff games, which has them holding the longest current playoff drought of any franchise in the four major North American sports leagues.