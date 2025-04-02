Diamondbacks vs Yankees Odds, Spreads, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 01: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees takes the field to start the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After a late-inning collapse and 7-5 defeat last night, the New York Yankees look to even the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Yankees (3-1) held a 4-2 lead into the eighth inning on Tuesday, bolstered by home runs from Jasson Domínguez and Anthony Volpe. However, New York's bullpen stumbled and surrendered five runs, highlighted by a two-out grand slam from Eugenio Suárez off reliever Mark Leiter Jr.

The Diamondbacks (3-2) capitalized on the opportunity, with Suárez's grand slam serving as the decisive blow. Corbin Carroll also contributed a solo home run earlier in the game. Four Arizona relievers combined to deliver 4 2/3 scoreless innings to seal the win before giving up a meaningless home run in the bottom of the ninth to Yankees DH Ben Rice.

Tonight's matchup will start with the Yankees sending out left-hander Carlos Rodón to make his season debut. Last year, he posted a 3.15 ERA with 200 strikeouts over 180 innings. The Diamondbacks will counter with right-hander Zac Gallen, who recorded similarly impressive stats in 2024: 3.32 ERA and 210 strikeouts over 190 innings.

Spread

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-76)

Yankees -1.5 (+147)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +121

Yankees -145

Total

OVER 8 (-118)

UNDER 8 (-102)

*The above data was collected on April 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of the Diamondbacks' last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of the Yankees' last six games.

The Diamondbacks went 83-78-0 against the spread in 161 games last season.

The Yankees were 86-87-0 against the spread in their 173 games last season.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Injury Reports

Diamondbacks

Blaze Alexander, SS - 10 Day IL (oblique)

Kendall Graveman, RP - 15 Day IL (back)

Kevin Ginkel, RP - 15 Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees

JT Brubaker, SP- 60 Day IL (rib)

Devin Williams, RP - Day to Day (paternity)

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - 10 Day IL (elbows and calf)

DJ LeMahieu, 3B - 10 Day IL (calf)

Clarke Schmidt, SP - 15 Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

"Our prediction for this Yankees vs. Diamondbacks matchup is to take the Yankees on the money line, with the payout sitting at +100. We have the Yankees taking this one by a score of 5-4. Looking at the starting pitchers, we actually have both Nestor Cortes and Zac Gallen finishing with the same amount of strikeouts, with both projected to finish with five. However, we have Gallen finishing with a higher ERA and giving up more hits. As for the Yankees lineup, they are actually projected to finish with more home runs than the Diamondbacks, with the Diamondbacks finishing with the second-fewest home runs on the day." — Joe Jensen, Predictem

"Zac Gallen's Opening Day start didn't go exceptionally well. He threw only four innings, and allowed four hits, four walks and four runs en route to a 10-6 loss. Gallen's fastball command and overall efficiency looked poor. ... Lefty Carlos Rodón was excellent in his Opening Day start. He struck out seven over 5.1 innings, allowing just one run on four hits. He pitched to a 3.96 ERA over 32 starts in 2024, while striking out 195 batters over just 175 innings." — Alex D'Agostino, Sports Illustrated