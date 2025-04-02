ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Odds, Spreads, and Total

After a late-inning collapse and 7-5 defeat last night, the New York Yankees look to even the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is set…

Laura Bernheim
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees takes the field to start the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 01: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees takes the field to start the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After a late-inning collapse and 7-5 defeat last night, the New York Yankees look to even the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Yankees (3-1) held a 4-2 lead into the eighth inning on Tuesday, bolstered by home runs from Jasson Domínguez and Anthony Volpe. However, New York's bullpen stumbled and surrendered five runs, highlighted by a two-out grand slam from Eugenio Suárez off reliever Mark Leiter Jr. 

The Diamondbacks (3-2) capitalized on the opportunity, with Suárez's grand slam serving as the decisive blow. Corbin Carroll also contributed a solo home run earlier in the game. Four Arizona relievers combined to deliver 4 2/3 scoreless innings to seal the win before giving up a meaningless home run in the bottom of the ninth to Yankees DH Ben Rice.

Tonight's matchup will start with the Yankees sending out left-hander Carlos Rodón to make his season debut. Last year, he posted a 3.15 ERA with 200 strikeouts over 180 innings. The Diamondbacks will counter with right-hander Zac Gallen, who recorded similarly impressive stats in 2024: 3.32 ERA and 210 strikeouts over 190 innings.

Spread

  • Diamondbacks +1.5 (-76)
  • Yankees -1.5 (+147)

Moneyline

  • Diamondbacks +121
  • Yankees -145

Total

  • OVER 8 (-118)
  • UNDER 8 (-102)

*The above data was collected on April 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The total has gone OVER in four of the Diamondbacks' last six games.
  • The total has gone OVER in five of the Yankees' last six games.
  • The Diamondbacks went 83-78-0 against the spread in 161 games last season.
  • The Yankees were 86-87-0 against the spread in their 173 games last season.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Injury Reports

Diamondbacks

  • Blaze Alexander, SS - 10 Day IL (oblique)
  • Kendall Graveman, RP - 15 Day IL (back)
  • Kevin Ginkel, RP - 15 Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees

  • JT Brubaker, SP- 60 Day IL (rib)
  • Devin Williams, RP - Day to Day (paternity)
  • Giancarlo Stanton, DH - 10 Day IL (elbows and calf)
  • DJ LeMahieu, 3B - 10 Day IL (calf)
  • Clarke Schmidt, SP - 15 Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

"Our prediction for this Yankees vs. Diamondbacks matchup is to take the Yankees on the money line, with the payout sitting at +100. We have the Yankees taking this one by a score of 5-4. Looking at the starting pitchers, we actually have both Nestor Cortes and Zac Gallen finishing with the same amount of strikeouts, with both projected to finish with five. However, we have Gallen finishing with a higher ERA and giving up more hits. As for the Yankees lineup, they are actually projected to finish with more home runs than the Diamondbacks, with the Diamondbacks finishing with the second-fewest home runs on the day." — Joe Jensen, Predictem

"Zac Gallen's Opening Day start didn't go exceptionally well. He threw only four innings, and allowed four hits, four walks and four runs en route to a 10-6 loss. Gallen's fastball command and overall efficiency looked poor. ... Lefty Carlos Rodón was excellent in his Opening Day start. He struck out seven over 5.1 innings, allowing just one run on four hits. He pitched to a 3.96 ERA over 32 starts in 2024, while striking out 195 batters over just 175 innings." — Alex D'Agostino, Sports Illustrated

"Carroll hit his first home run for the D-backs this season in Game 1 against the Yankees. Betting sites seem to believe the Gallen-Rodón duel is a good bet for the D-backs, but it's impossible not to place this Yankees lineup as a betting favorite. The Yankees' "butt bats" continue to be talked about, but while the rest of the league responds to this strategy, the Yankees' home run streak to start 2025 only continues. Our prediction for Diamondbacks vs Yankees is: Yankees ML." — Carlos Zabala, Sporty Trader

Arizona DiamondbacksNew York Yankees
Laura BernheimWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets warms up during batting practice before the home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field on April 04, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
MLBToronto Blue Jays vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: (L-R) J.C. Escarra #25 and Luke Weaver #30 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
MLBNew York Yankees vs Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a single in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 02, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the New York Yankees 4-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
MLBDiamondbacks vs Yankees Odds, Spreads, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect