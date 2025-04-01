ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Yankees Blast Record Number of Homers in 20-Run Win Despite Sloppy Defense

The New York Yankees delivered a remarkable offensive showcase on Mar. 29, hammering the Milwaukee Brewers 20-6 in a blowout that highlighted the team’s explosive potential and ongoing concerns. While the bats…

Jennifer Eggleston

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 30: A detailed view of Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees bat during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2025 in New York City.

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees delivered a remarkable offensive showcase on Mar. 29, hammering the Milwaukee Brewers 20-6 in a blowout that highlighted the team's explosive potential and ongoing concerns. While the bats were on fire, the infield defense told a different story, with the Yankees committing five errors, three of which came in a single inning. "Well, that was a fun inning," said Aaron Judge, in what may be the understatement of the day.

Pablo Reyes, starting at third base, had a particularly rough outing, committing two errors and posting a .333 fielding percentage with -1 defensive run saved over seven innings. Manager Aaron Boone's decision to start Reyes over Oswaldo Cabrera backfired, highlighting the team's unsettled infield rotation. While Cabrera has been inconsistent against lefties and Oswald Peraza has struggled at the plate, the defensive miscues underscore a deeper problem.

General Manager Brian Cashman is now reportedly searching for a right-handed infielder who can hit and defend — a tall order early in the season. Although the Yankees' powerful offense covered their defensive lapses in this matchup, such mistakes could prove costly in closer games. With limited roster flexibility and the trade market development, the front office may need to monitor waivers closely as other teams begin making moves.

Yankees
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees takes the field to start the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
New York YankeesYankees Lose their First Game of the Season 7-5CJ Keeling
Spencer Jones
Somerset PatriotsSpencer Jones Returns as Double-A Pats Begin 2025 SeasonMichael Cohen
Yankees Season Outlook After First Series
New York YankeesYankees Season Outlook After First SeriesCJ Keeling
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect