Yankees Blast Record Number of Homers in 20-Run Win Despite Sloppy Defense

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 30: A detailed view of Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees bat during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2025 in New York City.

The New York Yankees delivered a remarkable offensive showcase on Mar. 29, hammering the Milwaukee Brewers 20-6 in a blowout that highlighted the team's explosive potential and ongoing concerns. While the bats were on fire, the infield defense told a different story, with the Yankees committing five errors, three of which came in a single inning. "Well, that was a fun inning," said Aaron Judge, in what may be the understatement of the day.

Pablo Reyes, starting at third base, had a particularly rough outing, committing two errors and posting a .333 fielding percentage with -1 defensive run saved over seven innings. Manager Aaron Boone's decision to start Reyes over Oswaldo Cabrera backfired, highlighting the team's unsettled infield rotation. While Cabrera has been inconsistent against lefties and Oswald Peraza has struggled at the plate, the defensive miscues underscore a deeper problem.