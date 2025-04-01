Spencer Jones Returns as Double-A Pats Begin 2025 Season

Spencer Jones is back in Somerset!

The New York Yankees announced their roster for the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Monday afternoon, and Jones, who is ranked third amongst the Yankees Top 30 prospects will make his return to Somerset for a third season.

Jones led qualified Yankees minor leaguers in RBI (78), extra-base hits (53) and total bases (218); He also ranked second in hits with 125; tied for second in triples with six; tied for third in doubles with 30; was fourth in runs scored with 73; was ranked sixth in home runs with 17, and tenth in slugging percentage.

Jones made his Somerset debut in the latter half of the 2023 season, playing in 17 games. He spent the entire 2024 season in Somerset, playing in 122 games. In his career at the Double-A level, Jones owns 20 homers and 88 RBI and a slash line of .260/.336/.447.

Joining Jones on the 2025 Patriots roster will be catcher/infielder Rafael Flores (ranked 17th in the Yankees farm system). Flores played in 66 games for Somerset last season, with 15 homers and 33 RBI. For his stellar efforts at both Double-A and Single-A, Flores was named the 2024 Kevin Lawn Award winner as the Yankees minor league “Position Player of the Year” and Baseball America’s Yankees “Minor League Player of the Year.”

Right-handed pitcher Cam Schlittler (ranked 12th among Yankees prospects) returns to Somerset. Schlittler was named the 2024 Kevin Lawn Award winner as the Yankees minor league “Pitcher of the Year” and the South Atlantic League’s “Pitcher of the Year.” He made 25 combined appearances (23 starts) with High-A Hudson Valley, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and Double-A Somerset in 2024, going 8-8 with a 3.36 ERA.

The Patriots open the season April 4 at Harford, before opening the home schedule April 8 against the Reading Fightin' Phils.