Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Philadelphia 76ers will make the trip to the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks. The teams are in drastically different situations, as the Sixers are one…
The Philadelphia 76ers will make the trip to the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks. The teams are in drastically different situations, as the Sixers are one of the six teams officially eliminated from playoff contention, while the Knicks jostle for postseason positioning amongst the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Recent days have been indicative of Philadelphia's season, as the Sixers have racked up eight straight defeats, including losses to the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, and New Orleans Pelicans. A date with a top-three seed in the East will almost certainly extend that losing streak to nine.
Despite an injury to star guard Jalen Brunson, the Knicks have managed to essentially entrench themselves in the third seed of the conference. The Boston Celtics are eight games ahead of them, while the Indiana Pacers trail them by four contests, almost guaranteeing that New York faces the sixth seed in the opening round.
Spread
- 76ers +12.5 (-106)
- Knicks -12.5 (-119)
Moneyline
- 76ers +657
- Knicks -1010
Total
- OVER 220 (-110)
- UNDER 220 (-110)
*The above data was collected on April 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
76ers vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The 76ers are 14-36-1 ATS following a loss.
- The 76ers are 17-29 ATS in Eastern Conference play.
- The OVER has hit in seven of Philadelphia's last nine games.
- The Knicks are 20-17-1 ATS in games in which they have equal rest to their opponents.
- The Knicks are 18-15-1 ATS as home favorites.
- The OVER is 18-16 when the Knicks are home favorites.
76ers vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Philadelphia 76ers
- Tyrese Maxey, G - Out
- Kelly Oubre Jr., SF - Out
- Paul George, SF - Out
- Andre Drummond, C - Out
New York Knicks
- Jalen Brunson, G - Out
- Miles McBride, G - Out
- Cameron Payne, G - Questionable
76ers vs. Knicks Predictions and Picks
The editors of Scores24 write, "To be honest, even the perfect alignment of stars won't help Philadelphia this time around. They lack a reliable scorer, and we might even see someone from the G League in their lineup. Playing at home, New York [is] expected to take care of business. Our bet is on a New York Knicks victory."
That much is nearly undeniable. In the midst of one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the Sixers will deploy a lineup that is a combination of G-League caliber players and guys who do not belong on an NBA roster. This approach is unavoidable at this point in the season, but it is a huge reason for the eight-game losing streak Philadelphia fans have suffered through. Barring another 40-point explosion from Quentin Grimes, the Sixers will fail to remain competitive.
On the flip side, this is a fairly large spread, especially considering the injuries the Knicks are dealing with. Regardless, New York should find a way to cover in this game. Even without Brunson and McBride, New York has a significant skill advantage at every position, and they play in front of their home fans. The combination of Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl Anthony-Towns should provide more than enough firepower for the Knicks to find a cover.