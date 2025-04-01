Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 26: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks scores against the Philadelphia 76ers during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 26, 2025 in New York City. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers will make the trip to the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks. The teams are in drastically different situations, as the Sixers are one of the six teams officially eliminated from playoff contention, while the Knicks jostle for postseason positioning amongst the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Recent days have been indicative of Philadelphia's season, as the Sixers have racked up eight straight defeats, including losses to the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, and New Orleans Pelicans. A date with a top-three seed in the East will almost certainly extend that losing streak to nine.

Despite an injury to star guard Jalen Brunson, the Knicks have managed to essentially entrench themselves in the third seed of the conference. The Boston Celtics are eight games ahead of them, while the Indiana Pacers trail them by four contests, almost guaranteeing that New York faces the sixth seed in the opening round.

Spread

76ers +12.5 (-106)

Knicks -12.5 (-119)

Moneyline

76ers +657

Knicks -1010

Total

OVER 220 (-110)

UNDER 220 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The 76ers are 14-36-1 ATS following a loss.

The 76ers are 17-29 ATS in Eastern Conference play.

The OVER has hit in seven of Philadelphia's last nine games.

The Knicks are 20-17-1 ATS in games in which they have equal rest to their opponents.

The Knicks are 18-15-1 ATS as home favorites.

The OVER is 18-16 when the Knicks are home favorites.

76ers vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey, G - Out

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF - Out

Paul George, SF - Out

Andre Drummond, C - Out

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson, G - Out

Miles McBride, G - Out

Cameron Payne, G - Questionable

76ers vs. Knicks Predictions and Picks

The editors of Scores24 write, "To be honest, even the perfect alignment of stars won't help Philadelphia this time around. They lack a reliable scorer, and we might even see someone from the G League in their lineup. Playing at home, New York [is] expected to take care of business. Our bet is on a New York Knicks victory."

That much is nearly undeniable. In the midst of one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the Sixers will deploy a lineup that is a combination of G-League caliber players and guys who do not belong on an NBA roster. This approach is unavoidable at this point in the season, but it is a huge reason for the eight-game losing streak Philadelphia fans have suffered through. Barring another 40-point explosion from Quentin Grimes, the Sixers will fail to remain competitive.