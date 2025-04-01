New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Totals

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 31: Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets runs the bases after hitting a double against the Miami Marlins in the second inning at loanDepot park on March 31, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The New York Mets will continue their season-opening road trip against the NL East rival Miami Marlins. Monday's series opener ended in a 10-4 victory for New York, highlighted by a Starling Marte solo shot and a Pete Alonso grand slam. The Marlins will look to even the series with a victory in the second of three contests.

Once considered one of the brightest pitching prospects in the MLB, Mets starter Kodai Senga will make his long-anticipated return in this game. Senga missed all but a couple of innings of 2024 after an excellent 2023 campaign, so his first start will be subject to extreme speculation as he tries to find his place in New York's rotation.

Opposing Senga is Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara. The former Cy Young award winner had an inefficient, somewhat effective start in Miami's opener, allowing two runs over 4.2 innings. He'll look for a slightly longer outing against a Mets lineup that has struggled at the plate in three of four contests.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+110)

Marlins +1.5 (-131)

Moneyline

Mets (-145)

Marlins (+133)

Totals

OVER 7.5 (-115)

UNDER 7.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs. Marlins Betting Trends

The OVER hit in three of five Miami games.

The Marlins covered the spread in three of their five games to start the season.

The Marlins covered in their only game after a loss this season.

The Mets covered in their only game as a favorite.

The Mets are 2-2 ATS on the road this season.

The Mets failed to cover in their lone game following a win this season.

Mets vs. Marlins Predictions and Picks

Andrew Jett of PickDawgz believes in the underdog, writing, "I'm going to try the Marlins in this one. It'd be nice to see Alcantara get into a quality start this time, though. He just missed the five-inning mark on Thursday in the Miami win, notching a respectable seven strikeouts. The four walks were a bit troubling, but if he can keep the free passes under control this time, things should be better. On Monday, Miami got a rough couple of innings in the fifth and sixth, leading to a combined 10 earned runs surrendered by starters Cal Quantrill and George Soriano. The offense wasn't too bad overall, but Lopez and Wagaman did most of the work. I'd like to see a more complete effort across the board in the Tuesday game, but if all goes well, the Marlins should be in it."

Jett's point about the Miami offense is particularly pertinent to this game. Senga is likely to have plenty of rust to knock off in his first start since July 2024. The Miami offense should be able to get to him, especially as the game goes on and Senga throws more and more pitches.