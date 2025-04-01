Islanders Rely on JG Pageau’s Offensive Breakthrough Amidst Nelson Trade and Barzal Injury

The New York Islanders are struggling with offense after trading away Brock Nelson and losing Mathew Barzal to injury. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has taken over as the team's No. 2 center but hasn't exactly been a scoring wizard for the team.

In the 11 games that have followed Nelson's exit, Pageau has tallied 1 and 6 over that span, with a fair portion of that scoring coming during an early game against the San Jose Sharks. Despite these offensive struggles, Pageau continues to excel defensively, contributing effectively to the penalty kill and maintaining a strong all-around game.

He remains optimistic about his scoring potential, stating earlier this week, "If we would get outshot every game, then I think you start to worry about what you can do better. But if the chances are there, I don't think it's anything to worry about. They're going to start going in."