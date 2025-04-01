Islanders Rely on JG Pageau’s Offensive Breakthrough Amidst Nelson Trade and Barzal Injury
The New York Islanders are struggling with offense after trading away Brock Nelson and losing Mathew Barzal to injury. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has taken over as the team’s No. 2 center but hasn’t exactly…
The New York Islanders are struggling with offense after trading away Brock Nelson and losing Mathew Barzal to injury. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has taken over as the team's No. 2 center but hasn't exactly been a scoring wizard for the team.
In the 11 games that have followed Nelson's exit, Pageau has tallied 1 and 6 over that span, with a fair portion of that scoring coming during an early game against the San Jose Sharks. Despite these offensive struggles, Pageau continues to excel defensively, contributing effectively to the penalty kill and maintaining a strong all-around game.
He remains optimistic about his scoring potential, stating earlier this week, "If we would get outshot every game, then I think you start to worry about what you can do better. But if the chances are there, I don't think it's anything to worry about. They're going to start going in."
With the Islanders leaning heavily on scoring at even strength as they search for solutions to an underperforming power play, Pageau needs to provide more offense. As the season moves forward, supplementing offensive production will be key for the Islanders as they try to continue remaining competitive in the playoff hunt.
Tonight, the Islanders take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. at UBS Arena.