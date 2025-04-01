Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Yankees: Odds, Run Line, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 30: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Aaron Judge #99 after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees couldn't have begun the 2025 season in better form. The Pinstripes earned a 4-2 win over Milwaukee with a strong fielding effort on Opening Day, then bashed the Brewers for 20 runs in Saturday's triumph. New York's bullpen stepped up as the Yankees finished sweeping the Brewers, relief pitchers taking the mound to steady the Yanks' defense for the latter half of Sunday's 12-3 win. Yankee sluggers ruled the roost with 13 home runs in the meeting's last 18 innings.

New York will host the Arizona Diamondbacks for another winnable series, set to begin at 7:05 p.m. this Tuesday. Arizona probably isn't off to a good enough start to match lineups with New York on April Fools' Day, unless ESPN's annual "MLB allows aluminum bats" prank is taken seriously by the umpires. Arizona scored 27 runs while going 2-2 in its opening series with Chicago, but the D-Backs stranded a lot of runners in the Cubs' two wins. Arizona's lineup appears shaky on defense.

Why don't the tight Tuesday betting odds on the Yankees and Diamondbacks reflect what seems like a mismatch? The game's Las Vegas line movement may hinge on how closely the starting pitchers have been looked over in pregame. There's more than meets the eye in Arizona's rotation.

Spread

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+161)

Yankees +1.5 (-195)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks -103

Yankees -116

Total

OVER 8.5 (+101)

UNDER 8.5 (-120)

*The above data was collected on April 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Yankees Betting Trends

Arizona is 13-6 in its last 19 road games.

The New York Yankees are 13-4 in their last 17 home games against Arizona.

Total has gone OVER in five of Arizona's last six games.

Total has gone OVER in four of the Yankees' last six games.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Yankees Injury Reports

Arizona Diamondbacks

Relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel is on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Shortstop Blaze Alexander is on the 10-day IL with a strained right oblique.

New York Yankees

Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton is on the 10-day IL with elbow epicondylitis.

Second baseman D.J. LeMahieu is on the 10-day IL with a left calf strain.

Relief pitcher Ian Hamilton is on the 15-day IL with an illness.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Yankees Picks & Predictions

MLB speculators could be too quick to pick New York for Tuesday's game. It would be easy to glance at Arizona's pitching rotation and see that the D-Backs are starting their fifth hurler in the rota against the Yankees. In truth, Arizona's starter Corbin Barnes is a potential ace who is temporarily last in the Diamondbacks' rotation due to a manager's mistake.

Steve Gilbert of MLB.com writes that "Torey Lovullo struggled to decide whether to start Burnes or Zac Gallen on Opening Day and dragged out the decision ... [therefore] the team could not adjust Burnes' spring schedule to have him pitch on less than a week's rest."