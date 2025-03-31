Yankees Season Outlook After First Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 30: A detailed view of Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees bat during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2025 in New York City.

Are the Yankees primed for another World Series run after a historically hot start in their first three games of the year?

The Yankees hit 15 home runs in just three games, led by their captain Aaron Judge, who hit four homers during that span. Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chizzholm, Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells, Ben Rice, Paul Goldschmidt, and Oswaldo Cabrera are the other Yankees who have hit at least one home run in the opening series.

Despite the offensive explosion, it was easy to overlook some of the issues during these games. In one game, the Yankees committed five errors, but the mistakes went unnoticed because they scored 20 runs and won.

However, the need for a third baseman remains pressing; Pablo Reyes committed three of those errors and doesn’t offer much upside at the plate. The Yankees need to address this issue before summer arrives, or they may find themselves once again wishing they had done more in October.

While the team scored double-digit runs in two of their first three games, neither starter earned a win in those outings—a significant concern.

Max Fried was not sharp in his first outing as a Yankee, but he allowed only two runs and might have secured the win if the team hadn’t committed so many costly errors. Marcus Stroman’s outing was cut short—just one out shy of a win—when Jasson Dominguez may have misplayed a fly ball to left field, leaving Stroman visibly upset.