Wild vs. Devils Odds, Spreads, and Total

Looking to bounce back from a 5-2 loss to New Jersey on Saturday, the Minnesota Wild (41-28-5) seek redemption as they visit the Devils (39-29-7) at the Prudential Center tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Minnesota has won six of its last nine games, staying in the Western Conference playoff race. Forward Kirill Kaprizov continues to lead the team with 35 goals and 45 assists, while center Joel Eriksson Ek has added 25 goals and 30 assists. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson enters the matchup with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage over 46 games.

New Jersey struck early in Saturday's win, scoring just 28 seconds into the game, and never looked back. Jesper Bratt recorded a goal and an assist in the victory, bringing his season total to 20 goals. The Devils, however, remain without captain Nico Hischier, who has been on injured reserve since January. Star forward Jack Hughes is also questionable after sustaining an arm or shoulder injury earlier this month.

Devils goaltender Jake Allen made 45 saves in New Jersey's recent 2-1 win over Columbus and is expected to start again tonight. The Devils' power play, ranked fourth in the NHL at 28.1%, could be a key factor against a Wild penalty kill that sits at 71.7%.

Spread

Wild +1.5 (-201)

Devils -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline

Wild +129

Devils -154

Total

OVER 5.5 (+115)

UNDER 5.5 (-135)

*The above data was collected on March 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Wild vs. Devils Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Minnesota's last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of New Jersey's last six games.

Minnesota is 39-32 to the under, while New Jersey is 44-29.

New Jersey is 31-44 against the spread, while Minnesota is 36-38.

Minnesota has covered the puck line in 11 of their last 12 games as underdogs against Metropolitan Division opponents.

New Jersey has failed to cover the puck line in 11 of their last 12 games following a road win.

Wild vs. Devils Injury Reports

Wild:

Troy Grosenick, G - Out For Season (Knee)

Joel Eriksson Ek, C - Out (Lower Body)

Declan Chisholm, D - Day-to-Day (Lower Body)

Kirill Kaprizov, LW - Out (Lower Body)

Devils

Jack Hughes, C - Out For Season (Shoulder)

Cody Glass, C - Out (Undisclosed)

Jonas Siegenthaler, D - Out (Lower Body)

Dougie Hamilton, D - Out (Lower Body)

Wild vs. Devils Predictions and Picks

"New Jersey has won three straight series meetings, and this season the Devils are a solid 25-13-4 when playing on one-day rest. The club's recent puck-possession numbers are solid, and New Jersey is 7-for-its-last-20 with the man advantage. Minnesota has played just 1 road games since March 7 and is just 1-4-0 on its last 5 games away from home. The Wild have had fewer than 24 shots on goal in 6 of their last 8 games. New Jersey (-150) is the value side here." — Skip Snow, USA Today Sportsbook Wire

"New Jersey was able to pick up a big win against Minnesota on the road on Saturday, and they will look to make it back-to-back wins here. The Devils are 17-13-5 at home this year, while the Wild are 22-11-3 on the road. Minnesota has lost three of their last four games and they are at risk to lose their third spot in the Central, as the Blues are now tied with them. We have seen this Minnesota team really struggle to score over the last week, and I think we are going to see a lower scoring game here, so I like the under in this contest." — David Racey, PickDawgz