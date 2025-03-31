Nets vs Mavericks Odds, Spreads and Total

The Brooklyn Nets look to make it two wins in a row after defeating the Wizards 115-112.

The Nets are 24-51 and sit 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. While they won't make the Play-In Tournament, they still hope to play spoiler against teams fighting for playoff positioning. Brooklyn just snapped a six-game losing streak.

Dallas is 37-38 and currently holds the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are in the second-to-last Play-In spot, just half a game ahead of the Sacramento Kings. Despite ongoing injuries to key players, the Mavs have won four of their last five games and will try to hold on to one of the final Play-In spots.

Spread

Nets +9 (-109)

Mavericks -9 (-111)

Moneyline

Nets +316

Mavericks -408

Total

OVER 217.5 (-110)

UNDER 217.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on March 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

Nets are 1-4 in their last 5 games.

Nets are 2-3 in their last 5 games against the spread.

Nets are 24-14 in their road games against the spread.

Mavericks are 4-1 in their last 5 games.

Mavericks are 4-1 in their last 5 games against the spread.

Mavericks are 18-19 in their road games against the spread.

Nets vs. Mavericks Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Noah Clowney, F - Out

Cameron Johnson, SF - Day-to-day

Day'Ron Sharpe, C - Out

Cam Thomas, SG - Out

Dallas Mavericks

Anthony Davis, PF - Out

Daniel Gafford, C - Out

Caleb Martin, SF - Day-to-day

Dereck Lively II, C - Out

Dante Exum, G - Out

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, F - Out

Kyrie Irving, PG - Out

Nets vs. Mavericks Predictions and Picks

The Nets take on the Mavericks in this Eastern vs. Western Conference matchup. Brooklyn is 2-8 in its last ten games and 13-26 on the road. Recently, the Nets have had a mix of close losses and blowout defeats. Their offense has hovered around 100 points, while their defense has been below average.

In their win against the Wizards, the Nets had a strong second half on both ends of the floor. Brooklyn shot 44% from the field and made nine more three-pointers than Washington. They also had six players score in double figures. To compete with Dallas, the Nets will need to maintain their three-point shooting and depth scoring.

The Mavericks are 5-5 in their last ten games and 20-16 at home. Their scoring has been trending upward, with the team regularly putting up high point totals. However, their defense has struggled, allowing opponents to score heavily, leading to several close games.

In their most recent matchup, the Mavs edged out the Bulls 120-119 on the road. Each quarter remained competitive, with Dallas scoring over 30 points in three of the four periods. The Mavericks shot 46.5% from the field and capitalized on points off turnovers. Klay Thompson led the team with 20 points. Moving forward, Dallas needs to improve its rebounding while maintaining offensive efficiency.

Best Bet: Dallas Spread