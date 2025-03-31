Jets Looking at Linebacker Kyzir White With $2.3M One-Year Deal

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 24: Kyzir White #7 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates an interception with teammates during the fourth quarter of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

In an unexpected move, the New York Jets might land linebacker Kyzir White at a bargain price of $2.3 million for one year. This deal would be a steal, coming in well below his usual market value of $5.8 million per year.

With Arizona in 2024, White put up impressive numbers with 137 tackles while adding 2.5 sacks and grabbing an interception. Since 2018, he's been dominant on the field, recording 615 tackles, getting 7.5 sacks, and securing six interceptions.

The Jets' defense needs help. While Jamien Sherwood and Quincy Williams collected 251 tackles as starters last year, they're lacking reliable depth behind them.

A versatile player who can handle both weakside and middle linebacker positions, White brings excellent coverage abilities. The numbers tell the story. He's broken up 23 passes and pulled in six interceptions during his career.

"It's unclear as of yet what the Jets' base defense will look like … Even if the Jets only start two linebackers in their base defense, this group lacks depth" said Zack Rosenblatt of si.com.

Financial constraints, not performance issues, led the Eagles to release White last October. After a brief stop in Houston, he's now searching for his next opportunity.

With the Jets' defense ranking 29th in points allowed last year, GM Darren Mougey needs to make improvements quickly. They'll need smart additions through both free agency and the draft to address these weaknesses.

White's experience with the Chargers, Eagles, and Cardinals makes him an even more attractive signing. At 29, he matches perfectly with Mougey's strategy of blending youth with proven NFL experience.