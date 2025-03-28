ROH Supercard of Honor Coming to Atlantic City in May 2025

Officially announced by Ring of Honor, Supercard of Honor will take place May 2 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. ROH had gone back and forth on many of the planned matches, such as Jonathon Gresham vs. Jay Lethal, but Miller's announcement puts speculation to bed and is a welcome relief for fans ready to hear something about one of ROH's marquee annual events.

This year's Supercard of Honor represents a major change in the schedule, as it won't be held over WrestleMania weekend — which had been the tradition for previous years. Tony Khan, who runs ROH, AEW, and other projects, had mentioned back in October 2023 that he would not continue any shows over WrestleMania weekend following the announcement of ROH being set up. The new May date confirms the event is moving forward in a fresh direction.

Wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp has confirmed that all of ROH's champions will be prominently featured in promotional materials for the show. While no official matches have been announced, the event's key graphic includes several notable names such as Chris Jericho, Athena, Sammy Guevara, Dustin Rhodes, Lee Moriarty, and Komander — signaling a lineup stacked with talent from both ROH and AEW.