New York Mets vs Houston Astros: Odds, Run Line, and Total

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 27: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets flies out to left field against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning on Opening Day at Daikin Park on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The New York Mets offense went flat as a pancake on Opening Day in Houston. Houston Astros hurlers Framber Valdez and Bryan Abreu held the visiting Mets to no runs and just four hits through eight innings of a commanding 3-1 win for the hosts. Juan Soto had a promising debut, but he didn't get much help.

Either the Mets win Friday's night's follow-up, or they'll lose their first series of 2025's season before April Fools' Day. Still, the betting odds for New York's next try give the Mets solid chances to even things up in the second game, and set up a rubber match for Saturday. A start time of 8:10 EST gives each ball club a chance to rest and reset their tactics on Friday morning.

The game's matchup on the mound is an interesting riddle. Houston's probable starter Hunter Brown is a far more established starting pitcher than New York's second-day hurler Tylor Megill. But the quirks of each man's tendencies over a season are causing some MLB bettors to back the Mets on day two.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-199)

Astros -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline

Mets (+106)

Astros (-125)

Total

Over 8 (-116)

Under 8 (-105)

*The above data was collected on March 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Mets vs Houston Astros Betting Trends

The New York Mets are 2-12 in their last 14 games against Houston.

The total has gone over in five of the Mets' last six games on the road.

The total has gone under in each of Houston's last five games.

New York Mets vs Houston Astros Injury Reports

New York Mets

Left fielder Jeff McNeil is on the 10-Day IL with a strained right oblique.

Shortstop Ronny Mauricio is on the 10-Day IL following right knee surgery.

Catcher Francisco Alvarez is on the 10-Day IL with a fractured hamate.

Houston Astros

Relief pitcher Luis Garcia is on the 15-day IL after right elbow surgery.

Left fielder Taylor Trammell is on the 10-Day IL with a strained right calf.

Relief pitcher Kaleb Ort is on the 15-Day IL with a strained left oblique.

Center fielder Pedro Leon is on the 10-Day IL with a hamstring strain.

New York Mets vs Houston Astros Predictions & Picks

You would look for Hunter Brown to beat Tylor Megill on a given summer's day. Brown isn't known for hot debuts, however, and the last time he threw against the New York Mets in 2023, it went badly enough to lead to a 10-run loss for Houston.

Megill is known to be lights-out in the first month of a season. "Throughout Megill's first four years in the majors, he has a 2.84 ERA with a 1.175 WHIP in March and April starts," reports Joe Pantorno of AMNY. "In all other months, he has a 4.91 ERA with a 1.509 WHIP."