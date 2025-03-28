NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 03: A photo of former The New York Met Mike Piazza is show on the wall as the Mets train on the field and the stands remain empty during Major League Baseball Summer Training restart at Citi Field on July 03, 2020 in New York City.

On Tuesday, the Mets announced their naming rights deal for Citi Field with the Pepsico fan club plaza highlight 'The Piazza Club,' which it immediately blamed for his quick backlash. The club, formerly of Hall of Famer Mike Piazza, has long had sentimental value for fans who consider Piazza among the franchise's all-time greats.

Piazza, who played for the Mets from 1998 to 2005, leaves behind a. 296 average with 220 homers over that time. Considered among the most important figures in Mets history, his impact both on the field and off of it has kept his name tied as closely as possible to the heartbeat of the franchise. After the news spread, fans took to social media to voice their disappointment, describing the action as “disgusting” and “an insult to Piazza.” One comment encapsulated the feeling: “Mets really took out a Piazza-themed club for this?? "

Despite recent playoff appearances, including the 2015 World Series and 2022 NLCS, the Mets have not captured a World Series title since 1986. This long championship drought has intensified the desire among fans to honor and preserve the team's storied past. Citi Field, which opened in 2009 and supplanted Shea Stadium as the Mets' home, sits right at the center of the team's modern era and its bond with players like Piazza.

The renaming of the club is a commercial partnership with Heineken, but many fans feel that financial motives should not come at the cost of legacy. The move has cast a shadow over the Mets' preparations for the upcoming season, which begins on the road with games against the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins. The home opener is set for Apr. 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays.