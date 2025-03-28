L.A. Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 26: Trendon Watford #9 of the Brooklyn Nets holds his leg after falling during the second half of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on March 26, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Pamela Smith/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets are on another losing streak, and it's happening in front of New York spectators. Brooklyn went 0-3 on a road trip to Boston and Indiana, then returned only to lose to Dallas and Toronto by a combined 59 points. The Los Angeles Clippers will visit tonight for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off at Barclays Center, happy to seek a key victory over such an ailing Nets team.

Kawhi Leonard's club is improving its seed in the Western Conference with another week of solid basketball, starting a two-game stint in NYC with a 126-113 statement win over the Knicks. Clippers guard Norman Powell is rivaling James Harden's 22+ PPG average, giving L.A. a three-headed scoring monster.

Can the Brooklyn Nets play spoiler amidst a fresh downturn? Sportsbooks don't think so, giving Los Angeles pricey one-to-six odds to hand the Nets their sixth consecutive loss.

Spread

Clippers (-12) (-111)

Nets (+12) (-109)

Moneyline

Clippers (-699)

Nets (+498)

Total

Over 214.5 (-112)

Under 214.5 (-108)

*The above data was collected on March 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

L.A. Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Trends

The Clippers are 6-1 in their last seven games.

The total has gone over in eight of the L.A. Clippers' last twelve games.

The total has gone under in four of the Nets' last five games.

Brooklyn is 0-5 in its last five games.

The Brooklyn Nets are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games.

L.A. Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports

L.A. Clippers

None

Brooklyn Nets

Power forward Day'Ron Sharpe is day-to-day with a sprained right knee.

L.A. Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Predictions & Picks

Just when the Brooklyn Nets thought things couldn't get worse, they did. Toronto had such an easy win over the host Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday that the Raptors' leading scorer Orlando Robinson only played 24 minutes. Center Nic Claxton's double-double was the only bright spot for the Nets. Claxton's 22 points were a season-high for the 6'11" baller. But the Nets trailed by double-digits from the first quarter onward, just as in Monday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Finally, there's the stain of Brooklyn's last tip-off with the L.A. Clippers. The Clippers blew away the Nets 126-67, setting a club record with the 59-point win while dealing the Nets a meek new record for margin-of-defeat on January 15. "It was so bad it was kind of entertaining," blogged Lucas Kaplan of Nets Daily. "Brooklyn was tired, and in (its) injured state, far less offensively talented than any NBA team has a right to be."