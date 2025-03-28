Knicks vs Bucks Odds, Spreads and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 26: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks reacts during action against the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on March 26, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks look to bounce back after a 126-113 loss to the Clippers.

New York is 45-27 and sits third in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are likely to finish either third or fourth in the standings. Recently, they have been playing .500 basketball, with plenty of high-scoring performances on offense.

Milwaukee is 40-32 and currently sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are likely safe from the play-in tournament and still have a chance to move up to the fourth seed. However, in this game, they will have to find a way to win without their two best players, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Spread

Knicks -1 (-108)

Bucks +1 (-112)

Moneyline

Knicks -112

Bucks -107

Total

OVER 217.5 (-110)

UNDER 217.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on March 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

New York is 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of New York's last 6 games.

New York is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Milwaukee.

Milwaukee is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Milwaukee's last 6 games.

Milwaukee is 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.

Knicks vs. Bucks Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Miles McBride, PG - Day-to-Day, left groin contusion

Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard, PG - Day-to-Day, Right calf deep vein thrombosis

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF - Day-to-Day, Left foot sprain

Knicks vs. Bucks Predictions and Picks

The Knicks battle the Bucks in this Eastern Conference matchup. New York is 5-5 in its last ten games and 21-15 on the road. However, they have lost their last three road games, with their offense struggling away from Madison Square Garden, including two games where they scored under 100 points.

In their recent loss to the Clippers, New York built a 13-point lead in the first quarter but was outplayed the rest of the way. The Knicks still shot 50% from the field but lost due to a few extra three-pointers and free throws by the Clippers. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a double-double with 34 points and 14 rebounds. New York could use more bench scoring and must be ready for contributions from Milwaukee's depth players.

The Bucks are 4-6 in their last ten games and have lost two in a row. They hold a strong 24-12 record at home. Despite missing key players, Milwaukee has still put up solid efforts against quality teams. Their defense remains strong, but the offense needs more support.

In their recent 127-117 loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Bucks trailed by 11 after the first quarter but cut the deficit to three by halftime. The statistics were fairly even across the board, and Milwaukee had seven players score in double figures. Brook Lopez led the team with 26 points, and the Bucks shot 51% from the field. Milwaukee needs a strong start on offense and continued depth scoring to secure a win.

Best Bet: Under 219.5