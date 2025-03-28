Knicks Face Salary Cap Crunch With $188M Already Committed for 2024-25 Season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 26: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks drives against Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden on March 26, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

The Knicks are in a financial bind, with $188,390,874 already locked in for players next season. That's uncomfortably close to the NBA's projected $205 million cap, leaving little wiggle room for roster moves.

Three players take up huge portions of the budget: Karl-Anthony Towns will make $49.2 million, OG Anunoby gets $36.6 million, and Jalen Brunson earns $24.9 million. Their salaries alone eat up most of the available money.

Young forward Precious Achiuwa, playing on a $6 million one-year contract, continues to impress. At 25, he's averaging 6.4 points and pulling down 5.6 rebounds per game.

When injuries forced him into the starting lineup for 18 games, Achiuwa's numbers jumped dramatically. He averaged 12.5 points, grabbed 9.5 rebounds, got 1.1 steals and blocked 1.8 shots in 36.5 minutes. Since joining the team, his numbers have grown to 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 24.2 minutes.

The team needs to consider Achiuwa's worth against their money situation. His playing time could drop once the rotation shortens for the playoffs.

Mitchell Robinson's comeback might create a crowded frontcourt. This leads to tough choices about minutes during important playoff games.

Next year's budget squeeze is just the beginning. The 2025-26 season could push them over the luxury tax line, making it hard to keep good bench players.

The front office has big decisions ahead. Every dollar spent on backup players limits their ability to bring in new talent while staying under the cap.