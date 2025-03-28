Knicks Face Salary Cap Crunch With $188M Already Committed for 2024-25 Season
The Knicks are in a financial bind, with $188,390,874 already locked in for players next season. That's uncomfortably close to the NBA's projected $205 million cap, leaving little wiggle room for roster moves.
Three players take up huge portions of the budget: Karl-Anthony Towns will make $49.2 million, OG Anunoby gets $36.6 million, and Jalen Brunson earns $24.9 million. Their salaries alone eat up most of the available money.
Young forward Precious Achiuwa, playing on a $6 million one-year contract, continues to impress. At 25, he's averaging 6.4 points and pulling down 5.6 rebounds per game.
When injuries forced him into the starting lineup for 18 games, Achiuwa's numbers jumped dramatically. He averaged 12.5 points, grabbed 9.5 rebounds, got 1.1 steals and blocked 1.8 shots in 36.5 minutes. Since joining the team, his numbers have grown to 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 24.2 minutes.
The team needs to consider Achiuwa's worth against their money situation. His playing time could drop once the rotation shortens for the playoffs.
Mitchell Robinson's comeback might create a crowded frontcourt. This leads to tough choices about minutes during important playoff games.
Next year's budget squeeze is just the beginning. The 2025-26 season could push them over the luxury tax line, making it hard to keep good bench players.
The front office has big decisions ahead. Every dollar spent on backup players limits their ability to bring in new talent while staying under the cap.
Team leaders must weigh keeping solid players like Achiuwa against finding cheaper options. This juggling act becomes crucial as they try to keep some financial flexibility.